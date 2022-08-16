Asmongold swiftly unbanned from World of Warcraft after getting suspended for allegedly making real money transactions

In an unexpected turn of events, Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" revealed that he was suspended from playing World of Warcraft for a month for allegedly partaking in real money transactions (RMT).

The Twitch streamer uploaded a 20-minute long video to his main YouTube channel titled "Blizzard Banned Me From WoW" during which he explained the situation in-depth.

In the video, he said he was looking forward to getting together with his good friend and playing the multiplayer game. However, when he tried to log in to the game, he was notified that Blizzard Entertainment had "banned or suspended" his account for violating the company's Code of Conduct.

A few hours later, while Asmongold was browsing his subreddit, he noticed that he might've already gotten unbanned from the game. To his delight, the month-long suspension was swiftly removed from his World of Warcraft account, and he burst out laughing on stream.

Asmongold was pissed after Blizzard took away rare World of Warcraft achievement

In a recent YouTube video, Zack provided insights into the unexpected one-month-long ban issued by Blizzard Entertainment on his World of Warcraft account.

The video began with Asmongold slamming the American game developers as he ironically thanked them and stated that the video would be "great clickbait" since the latter mistakenly banned him from the game.

The One True King (OTK) co-founder read out loud the email he received from Blizzard Entertainment:

"I'm going to read the email, 'Blizzard Entertainment, account action notification. Suspended until September 13. This account has been suspended because it was advertising or actively participating in the purchase or sale of in-game PvE or PvP achievements, progression, or rewards in exchange for real money currency.'"

Zack continued reading the email and realized that the game developers might remove some of the rare mounts and achievements from his account. He said:

"'Along with this suspension, we may remove currencies, inventory...', wait, I'm going to lose my Gladiator mount! Wait, wait a second! Remove curriences, inventory, or ranking qualifications... wait, are you kidding me? Oh! That took me hours! I didn't even read that part! Are you f***ing kidding me!"

The official email closed with Blizzard Entertainment saying that the support staff would not overturn the penalty and that they might not respond to appeals.

Two hours after revealing the RMT-related suspension, Asmongold browsed his subreddit, and a notification on his Battle.net client popped up. The streamer immediately wondered if he had been unbanned from the game.

Asmongold realized that Blizzard Entertainment had removed the month-long suspension from his account and laughed. The streamer wanted to ensure that his prestigious achievements, mounts, and titles were still present in-game and said:

"Okay, let me just look right now. I still have my mount. Yep, still have all my mounts. All the Gladiator mounts, ratings are not reset. I mean, I wish they were. It's embarrassing to look at."

The conversation on the topic came to a close when the Austin, Texas-based gamer added:

"So, I wasn't... I was banned unjustly, and I've been unbanned! Wow!"

Fans react to the situation

The YouTube comment section was bustling with a wide variety of fan comments. Here's a snapshot of some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Fans reacting to the streamer getting unbanned from the MMORPG (Images via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Some fans stated that the streamer's ban was a marketing tactic related to content creators talking about real money transactions, while others pointed to how easily a well-known streamer can get unbanned from the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen