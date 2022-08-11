"Written off as a loser" - Sodapoppin shares his opinions on Twitch chatters

During a recent IRL stream, Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" got together with his good friend and fellow content creator Nick "Nmplol" and conversed on a wide range of topics.

As the duo conversed, Nmplol asked his fans and viewers whether they thought the content creators were "stupid."

As expected, the Twitch chat was filled with several chatters saying yes. This resulted in Chance mentioning that viewers would end up saying yes to such questions since it makes the situation funnier.

The topic of the conversation then shifted to Nick asking Sodapoppin if Twitch chatters were individually smart, to which the latter provided his opinion by saying:

"F**k no! I think if you're talking in Twitch chat or commenting under a YouTube video, you are to me, 90% of the time written off as a loser."

Sodapoppin provides his take on Twitch chatters

During the final moments of the IRL livestream earlier today, Nmplol posed the following question to his viewers:

"So chat, after this last conversation with me and Chance here, guys, are we stupid?"

Sodapoppin scuffed and nodded upon hearing what Nick said and broke the silence by saying:

"So, maybe I'm living in my own little delusion, but you like, you asked chat, Twitch chat, 'Are we stupid?', they're going to say yes because that's funnier. Not necessarily true. Maybe I'm overconfident, but I think I'm still right."

He added that streamers doing silly things on camera on purpose to make the broadcast more entertaining is often taken literally by some viewers and said:

"Plus, we always do stupid things on cameras, right, and a lot of the time we do it on purpose because, you know, our job is to make it funny, but they see that and take it literally because it makes them feel better about themselves to think lowly of someone else they know."

Timestamp: 03:25:17

After the Austin, Texas-based content creator provided his initial thoughts on the matter, Nick asked the following question to his viewers first and then to Chance:

"So let me ask, I want to ask them first, and then I'll ask you. Chat - no Kapp (Twitch emoticon), do you think you as an individual person are smart?"

Sodapoppin once again grinned after hearing Nmplol's question, and the latter read out loud the responses given by the viewers:

"Deada**. Okay, so it's like 50-50, and that kind of makes sense. It's half the people smart, and half the people are dumb."

Chance interjected:

"Hey, no, no, because half people are smart, and half people are dumb, and a good fourth of them are saying, 'Yes, smile,' because it's a meme."

Following the statement, the One True King (OTK) co-owner claimed that anyone who is typing in the Twitch chat or commenting in the YouTube comments section is "written off as losers" by him.

Nick burst out laughing and stated that they needed these "losers," and Chance agreed with him and said:

"I know! I don't tell them that!"

The conversation on the topic came to a close when Nmplol said that them being streamers makes them "loser farmers," and Sodapoppin replied:

"Yes! What do you think most big businesses are loser farmers. What are you talking about? Like, it's the truth!"

Fans react to Sodapoppin's comments

The clip was posted on r/LivestreamFail and more than 100 fans provided their take in the comments section. Here are some of the most relevant fan reactions:

Sodapoppin was one of the first streamers to begin livestreaming on Twitch back when it was called Justin.tv. He is an iconic streaming personality who is also a former rank one Feral Druid player in World of Warcraft.

