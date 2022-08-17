Twitch streamer beats Malenia in Elden Ring at Rune Level 1 and using only one hand

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa has embarked on yet another Elden Ring challenge. During a livestream earlier today, she attempted to beat the popular FromSoftware title at Rune Level 1 and using only one hand.

MissMikkaa spent six hours playing Elden Ring with one hand before encountering one of the most difficult bosses in the game called Malenia, Blade of Miquella. She managed to slay the Demigod boss after numerous attempts and celebrated the achievement with her fans in the Twitch chat.

Level 1 challenges are a mainstay of the Soulsborne genre. The same challenge can be done in Elden Ring, and it is known as the Rune Level 1 challenge.

In this challenge, players must complete the game without ever leveling up, and they are not allowed to summon the Spirit Ashes.

MissMikkaa began the Rune Level 1 challenge at the beginning of the month and is still going strong on her Twitch streams.

At the one-hour mark of her August 17 stream, she successfully got to the second phase of her fight against Malenia, Blade of Miquella. During this phase, the boss transforms into the Goddess of Rot.

As the boss' health started depleting, MissMikkaa sensed that she would be able to take it down. She said:

"This is actually good! This is actually really good!"

Timestamp: 01:22:05

The Twitch streamer landed a killing blow on the boss and was left amused at how easily she achieved the victory. She exclaimed:

"That's freaking it! No way! See, she did the right attacks. Oh my god, that was good! Oh my god, we got her! Woo-hoo, got her! See, I told you, within an hour. Oh my god, I'm so happy we got her."

Fans joined in on the celebration by gifting her a lot of Twitch Bits and Twitch Prime subscriptions.

After killing Malenia, MissMikkaa continued her Elden Ring journey by venturing into the zone known as Crumbling Farum Azula to kill another challenging boss, Maliketh, The Black Blade.

MissMikkaa @MissMikkaa Eyo I did it! Killed Malenia Level 1 using ONE HAND only! Next up is Malekith and Placidusax, good times. Eyo I did it! Killed Malenia Level 1 using ONE HAND only! Next up is Malekith and Placidusax, good times. https://t.co/N6Qit088pl

Fans react to Twitch streamer MissMikkaa's incredible feat in Elden Ring

MissMikkaa's epic clip was the top post on r/LivestreamFail as it garnered 3385 upvotes. More than 150 fans were in the conversation thread.

Redditors who watched the broadcast had the following to say:

Fans referenced American television personality Dan Gheesling's struggles to fight the Elden Ring boss:

Some community members wanted to know how many tries the streamer took to kill the boss:

MissMikkaa made an appearance and commented that it took her 290 tries to kill Malenia:

Here are some more fan reactions:

This was not MissMikkaa's first challenge. Last month, the Twitch streamer beat the entire game with only one hand, and the livestream moment went viral on various social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter.

