Twitch streamer beats Elden Ring one handed, leaves fans amused

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa achieved an incredible feat of beating FromSoftware's well-renowned title Elden Ring with just one hand.

She embarked on a unique challenge to finish Elden Ring with one hand last week, and during a recent stream on July 31, she was successfully able to down the game's final boss, The Elden Beast.

The epic livestreaming moment was shared on multiple social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter, which left fans absolutely amused.

Twitch streamer MissMikkaa downs The Elden Beast with one hand and beats Elden Ring

Earlier today, MissMikkaa reached the last stages of finishing Elden Ring as she squared off for the final boss fights against Radagon of the Golden Order and The Elden Beast.

The final bosses are considered one of the most challenging encounters in the game as they do not leave any chance for a player to make a mistake.

She easily got past the first phase of facing Radagon, and at the three-hour mark of the stream, MissMikkaa came face-to-face against The Elden Beast.

As the Elden Beast's health bar went down, the Outer God boss started maneuvering erratically, which resulted in the content creator getting a bit worried. She said:

"Oh god, this one is scary! This one is actually scary because I don't know what the hell is actually happening in it."

After dodging perfectly and getting past the difficult boss attack, MissMikkaa sensed that she would soon be able to kill the boss soon and stated:

"Oh, I did it! My god, am I seriously going to kill him? This is probably like a second try or something. Isn't it? I thought this was such a bad try."

Timestamp: 03:05:24

The Twitch streamer landed the final blow on the boss, and the latter fell. Fans began celebrating the occasion by showering the Twitch streamer with a number of gifted subscriptions.

The content creator celebrated her victory and thanked her fans by saying:

"What?! Okay, one-handed Elden Ring, we have completed the one-handed challenge. All the hard bosses have been deleted! Deleted! GG (good game)! Oh god, left-handed! I'm right-handed, by the way. You guys, thank you so much! Oh my god, you guys are so sweet!

MissMikkaa finished off the game by choosing the Lord of the Frenzied Flame ending.

Fans react to MissMikkaa beating Elden Ring with one hand

Fans on Twitter were amused after seeing how MissMikkaa ended up beating the FromSoftware title with one hand. Here's how fans on Twitter reacted:

The streamer's clip was posted on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which featured a handful of fan reactions, which were along the following lines:

MissMikkaa is a partnered Twitch streamer who started her livestreaming career on the Amazon-owned platform in 2016. She saw a massive popularity spike at the onset of this year as she went from attracting 514 viewers in February to 1,293 viewers in April.

