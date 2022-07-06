“It’s over!” - Twitch streamer Dan Gheesling has finally defeated Malenia after 2,999 attempts

Twitch streamer and American television personality Dan "DanGheesling" Gheesling has finally defeated the toughest boss in Elden Ring after 2,999 attempts.

Dan Gheesling's clip went viral last month after he expressed his frustration in the most unique way after dying to Malenia, Blade of Miquella 2,000 times in a row.

The Twitch streamer was ecstatic when he was finally able to defeat the same boss after spending more than hundreds of hours in-game:

"I told you! It's over, it's over! Oh my, it's over. It's not going... I said it's not going 3,000. It's never going 3,000, it's never going 3,000. Oh! Chat, it's over!"

Twitch streamer Dan Gheesling celebrates victory after defeating Malenia, Blade of Miquella, after 2,999 attempts

Dan has been stuck on Malenia for the past month while progressing through FromSoftware's highly acclaimed game. Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is an optional boss in Elden Ring and is often regarded as one of the game's most challenging bosses.

At the four-hour mark of a recent livestream, the 38-year-old video creator was able to achieve a long-overdue victory.

After the 2,999th failed attempt, the Twitch streamer managed to reach the second phase of the boss, during which Malenia transforms herself into the Goddess of Rot. As he got closer to killing her, Dan started to hype up his viewers by saying:

"Now, finish please! Please! This is it chat. This is it, we do our job. This is it! This is it. This is it. Come on, 3,000.... it's not going 3,000 attempts."

Timestamp: 04:22:05

The reality television personality's heart rate skyrocketed to 143 beats per minute as he came to the final moments of the boss encounter. Malenia used her iconic move, Scarlet Aeonia, for the last time.

Dan sensed the victory and hyped himself up by saying:

"Please! Chat, this is it. This is it, this is it! You were here! You were here, 3,000 attempts, 32 days, 100 plus hours. Yeah!"

The Twitch streamer began celebrating after landing the killing blow on the boss. Fans present in his Twitch chat cheered for him, and several viewers showered him with gifted Twitch Prime subscriptions.

Reddit reacts to Dan Gheesling finally killing Malenia after 2,999 attempts

The Twitch streamer's clip was a viral hit on r/LivestreamFail with well over 6,300 upvotes and more than 380 comments. Fans pointed out how 'unbelievably scripted' the streamer's boss encounter was:

Some Redditors wanted to know why Dan struggled so much in the game to defeat the boss.

Several other Redditors shared their reactions and the hype in the chat as the streamer finally defeated the boss.

Dan Gheesling is a famous American personality who made an appearance on Big Brother 10 and was the runner-up on Big Brother 14. He started livestreaming on Twitch in 2016 and currently has 113k followers on his channel.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far