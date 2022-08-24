Gotham Knights gets a new release date during Gamescom 2022

Gamescom Opening Night Live featured tons of new and exciting announcements. However, Gotham Knights getting preponed has to be one of the most surprising announcements of all. WB Games Montreal's upcoming action role-playing title set in the Batman universe will be released four days earlier than planned.

Gotham Knights is one of the most anticipated titles coming out this year. Suffice to say, Gamescom Opening Night Live was the perfect opportunity for publisher WB Games to give the title one final marketing push.

The announcement of a new release date for Gotham Knights during Gamescom comes with a brand new trailer featuring the rogues' gallery that players will go up against in the game. The new trailer also gives a better look at the heroes of Gotham Knights and also showcases the improved graphical fidelity of the title.

As announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live, Gotham Knights now comes four days earlier than previously planned

Since Gotham Knights' announcement back in 2020, fans have been eagerly waiting to finally get their hands on the game. Although it was previously speculated that Gotham Knights was a part of Rocksteady's Batman Arkham universe, it was later confirmed by WB Games Montreal not to be the case.

Instead, Gotham Knights is a standalone title that is set after Batman's death, but not after the events of Batman Arkham Knight. Gotham Knights sees players take on the roles of members of the Bat family, that being Robin aka Tim Drake, Nightwing aka Dick Grayson, Red Hood aka Jason Todd, and Batgirl aka Barbara Gordon.

Although the game is a single-player adventure, it features co-op elements, allowing players to share their adventures in the streets of Gotham with up to three other players. The announcement of the game's early release during Gamescom was a total surprise for fans.

The trailer, which debuted during Gamescom Opening Night Live, shows Batgirl as she zips around Gotham City, fighting notable villains in the Batman series, such as Clayface. Batgirl seems reluctant to ask the other members of the Bat family for help.

However, when the city gets engulfed in chaos, Batgirl recognizes that the city Batman used to watch over needs a new set of heroes, the Gotham Knights. The trailer also showcased the improved facial animations, especially on Harley Quinn, as she taunts Batgirl by calling her "Bratgirl."

The game will also feature mild RPG mechanics, allowing players to collect loot of various rarities, including armor pieces, weapons, and equipable buffs and mods. Fans of the Arkhamverse games are skeptical about how the incorporation of RPG elements will affect Gotham Knights' action-heavy combat.

However, the developers have stated that the game's action-focused combat system will not be hampered by the introduction of RPG mechanics. Instead, it will be improved by those systems, allowing players to customize their own playstyle with their favorite Bat family members.

As announced during Gamescom, Gotham Knights now comes out on October 21, 2022, instead of October 25, 2022, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta