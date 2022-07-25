Is Damian Wayne in Gotham Knights? WB Games hints at Batman's son being part of the game's story

Gotham Knights is quite possibly one of this year's most anticipated titles. The game picks up from the end of Batman Arkham Knight, which saw the caped crusader seemingly dying at the end of the game. Although Gotham Knights will not feature the Dark Knight for obvious reasons, it will allow players to step into the shoes of some of the most prominent members of the Bat family: Nightwing, Batgirl, Red Hood, and Robin.

Robin's mantle is one that has been passed through multiple characters in Batman mythos, including Tim Drake, Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and even Bruce Wayne's own son Damian Wayne.

With the announcement of Gotham Knights, fans were expecting to finally get a look at Damian Wayne in action as Robin, however, the mantle of Robin in the game is held by Tim Drake instead of Damian Wayne. WB Games recently shed some light on their decision to exclude Batman's son Damian Wayne from the game and the possible reasons behind it.

Why is Damian Wayne missing from the team in Gotham Knights?

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, the developers of Gotham Knights were asked about Damian Wayne and his role in the story. Although the developers were not very open about the character, they did state that once fans get to play the game and experience the full story, they would find out about the reason behind the character's absence from the roster of playable heroes.

The developers insisted on not delving into Damian Wayne's involvement or absence as according to them it would be a major spoiler. However, they did confirm that once players go through the full storyline, it would become very clear why Damian Wayne was not in the picture.

Damian Wayne is one of the most crucial members of the Bat family. Not only is he the son of the Batman himself, but he is also connected directly to the League of Assassins, given his mother is Talia al Ghul, daughter of Ra's al Ghul. Damian Wayne has held the moniker of Robin for a long time, and it is very obvious why fans were expecting him to be the Robin in the new game.

While the developers have not completely denied the character's presence in the game, it is highly unlikely that Damian Wayne will be a playable character in Gotham Knights. However, it can be inferred from the developers' statements that the game's story will have some ties to the character, which will explain his absence from the team. It remains to be seen if Damian will show up in Gotham Knights and to what capacity.

Gotham Knights is right around the corner and set to release for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Microsoft Windows PC on October 25, 2022. The game will see the four playable characters trying to bring order and justice in the midst of the chaos that ensued after the death of Batman.

Gotham Knights @GothamKnights Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights Step Into The Knight and save Gotham from chaos. Welcome to #GothamKnights. https://t.co/t6b9g1TBh9

The game is fully playable as a single-player adventure but also features co-op for up to four players. There are also mild RPG elements to keep the experience fresh and rewarding for players. All in all, the newest addition to the Arkhamverse seems to be shaping up well.

The plot is intriguing and the gameplay looks to be an improved version of what's been seen in previous games, albeit a little slow and deliberate. It remains to be seen how the narrative pans out for the game and how it all connects to Damian Wayne.

