5 best games for the fans of the Batman Arkham series

The Batman: Arkham series is the pinnacle of superhero depictions in video games. Before Rocksteady Studios released Arkham Asylum in 2009, superhero games had always been underwhelming and disappointing. Even the best and most faithful depictions such as X-Men Origins: Wolverine felt like novelty games with little substance to them. The Arkham series revolutionized this genre.

Rocksteady Studios provides players with the ultimate Batman experience. They seamlessly combine a mix of stealth, combat, and detective work to make players truly feel like the Caped Crusader. The combat mechanics in these games are also unique and have been implemented by several other games since.

The Arkham series came to a beautiful and fitting conclusion with Arkham Knight. However, fans were still left wanting more because of the addictive and immersive nature of gameplay in these games. Here are some games that can provide players with a similar experience and keep them entertained.

These games are reminiscent of the Batman: Arkham series because of their premise, combat or gameplay mechanics

1) Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Metal Gear series is the crown jewel of Konami's vast gallery of excellent video games. It consists of some of the best games of all time, and The Phantom Pain epitomizes every positive aspect of the series.

Batman fans will love the protagonist of The Phantom Pain since Punished Snake is a silent, brooding, and serious individual who lets his actions do the talking. The gameplay is also similar to the Arkham games with its stealth-based approach and availability of high-tech gadgets and weapons.

The plot-centric narrative, combat, stealth, and overall gameplay makes The Phantom Pain an apt substitute for the Arkham games.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows

Model: Paid

2) Sifu

Developed by Sloclap Studios and released in 2022, Sifu is an action game set in modern-day China that offers an extremely enjoyable approach to combat. Despite being a relatively low-key production, the game has received widespread critical acclaim and has been praised as one of the best games of the year.

The combat is what really makes the game similar to the Arkham series. The ability to take on multiple assailants at once and avoid getting cornered while effortlessly switching from one opponent to another is truly reminiscent of how Batman dispatches his enemies.

With its enjoyable combat and creative age-death mechanics, Sifu is the most unique entry on this list and worth checking out for any fans of the Arkham series.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Model: Paid

3) Yakuza 0

When it comes to fun, entertaining, and over-the-top ridiculous entertainment, few do it better than the Yakuza franchise. Yakuza 0 is an action-adventure game developed and published by SEGA. It brings the classic Yakuza experience to modern consoles and epitomizes every aspect its predecessors were known for.

The main similarity between the gameplay in Yakuza and the Arkham series lies in the combat. Players can traverse the city of Kamurocho and take on numerous thugs at the same time in a nuanced beat-em-up style experience.

In many ways, Yakuza feels like a more realistic depiction of the Batman games, with a cool and skilled protagonist taking out criminal thugs in a vast open city.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Amazon Luna

Model: Paid

4) Marvel's Spider-man

The Arkham series truly broke the curse that plagued superhero video games. Developed by Insomniac and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2018, Marvel's Spider-man provides players with the ultimate web-slinger experience and does justice to the character similar to how the Arkham games treated Batman.

This game probably resembles the Arkham games the most out of all the entries on this list. From the superhero theme to the combat mechanics, employment of tech, and the vast open city, Spider-man closely follows the blueprint set by Rocksteady.

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows

Model: Paid

5) Sleeping Dogs

Similar to Yakuza 0, the gameplay in Sleeping Dogs resembles what a real-life Batman experience would feel like. Developed by United Front and published by Square Enix in 2012, Sleeping Dogs is a martial-arts themed action-adventure game set in the open world of Hong Kong.

The melee combat in this game has drawn widespread comparisons with the Arkham series, and for a good reason. Players can take on multiple opponents at the same time in an exhilarating yet simplistic fighting experience. Melee weapons such as knives are also available.

Sleeping Dogs offers a unique and seamless combination of games like Arkham City and GTA V, making it a fun experience worth checking out even 10 years after its original release.

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, mac OS

Model: Paid

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

