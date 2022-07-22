All mainline Yakuza games ranked

The Yakuza franchise has a long and storied history, with a wealth of exciting, fun games to spend dozens of hours on. With the news that the next adventure of Kasuga Ichiban is in development, it is an excellent time to think back on what title by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio stands out as the best of all time and which of them fall a little flat.

It’s important to note this is the opinion of one writer who happens to be a massive fan of the franchise, so it is difficult to consider. What one player considers to be the definitive Yakuza experience is likely going to be boring to another.

What games are included in best Yakuza games list?

When it comes to this franchise, some titles are not going to be included in this list. Judgment and Lost Judgment are examples of that.

While set in the same story, they are side games that do not focus on the same characters. Dead Souls and other offshoots of the franchise will also not be considered.

Instead of the first two games, the Kiwami releases were chosen, as they are the definitive way to play the titles and are significantly easier to acquire, compared to the original PlayStation 2 launches.

8) Yakuza 3

Yakuza 3 and 4 are very close for various reasons. Both were PlayStation 3 releases, but the former’s cut content upset lots of fans.

The story was solid but started incredibly slow, with Kiryu taking care of the kids at the Sunflower Orphanage. He was trying hard to have a normal life, which led to an extremely dull early game.

Things picked up when Kiryu left Okinawa to return to Kamurocho. His life can never be normal, though; thus, he got mixed up in another insane plot. The addition of seamless battles, chase fights, and the ability to turn the game first person added some exciting features to an already popular franchise.

7) Yakuza 4

Yakuza 4 was such an interesting game. It allowed for the use of several protagonists: Kiryu Kazuma, Masayoshi Tanimura, Shun Akiyama, and Taiga Saejima.

This made it enjoyable, but it also dulled down the story. While the title offered different perspectives of the world around them and different combat styles, it did suffer.

The story wasn’t told in the same compelling way that previous and future series entries would do. Some parts of it felt tedious, such as some of Saejima’s time in the wilderness.

It was well received by critics and is a serviceable entry to the series, but it doesn’t hold up to the rest.

6) Yakuza 50

Yakuza 5 continued 4’s path of having multiple protagonists, but this time, the adorable Haruka Sawamura was the main one. Her part was a breath of fresh air following her journey to become a pop idol.

Instead of fighting, she had sick dance battles in the street. The game had five protagonists, which some could say cluttered the game further.

Kazuma Kiryu returned and continued to be the main star, joined by Shun Akiyama, Taiga Saejima, and the new Haruka Sawamura and Tatsuo Shinada. Haruka had long since been a part of the franchise, but it was her first time being playable. It felt like a fresh start for the series and was very well received.

5) Yakuza 6

A return to a solo main protagonist would be Kiryu’s final time as the franchise’s main protagonist. He had survived attempt after attempt on his life at this point and just wanted to live a normal life once again.

It was also the first use of the Dragon Engine, used in the more modern remakes and entries in the franchise.

He also winds up in prison yet again, but he goes willingly. Daigo, Goro, and Saeijima are framed for a massive arson project that must be dealt with. In addition, Haruka has a son, and Kiryu helps take care of the baby while Haruka is in the hospital.

It’s a story filled with tragedy and sorrow, but it’s a perfect cap to the story of Kiryu. He still shows up in other games, but not as a star.

4) Yakuza Kiwami

Fans worldwide were incredibly excited to see Yakuza 1 get a remake in the form of Kiwami. It was one of two full remakes and several remasters that have cropped up in recent years. It was where his story started initially, that is until Zero would show up as a prequel.

The story revolves around Kiryu taking the fall for Sohei Dojima’s murder and going to jail for ten years. When he gets out, he has to build up his strength again and help solve the mystery of the missing 10B Yen.

This particular version is well-known for its gorgeous visuals, stellar gameplay, and the addition of the Majima Everywhere system. He would show up in the strangest places to battle with Kiryu, to help him grow stronger, and try to kill him.

It’s one of the best games in the franchise but not quite at the top.

3) Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza Kiwami was met with critical acclaim, so it’s no shock that another Kiwami game would be released. Sadly, 3, 4, and 5 were just ports that cleaned the games up, but Kiwami 2 would be another full remaster in the Dragon Engine.

The story of Dragon vs. Dragon was compelling and had one of the most heartwrenching endings in the franchise. On top of that, it added new story content, as Goro Majima was playable through a few chapters. The game added greater depth to many characters, but the real winner for Yakuza Kiwami 2 was Goro Majima mode.

This game version made far more sense than the original release from the PlayStation 2 and had a better take on one of the most popular parts of Yakuza, Karaoke.

2) Yakuza: Like a Dragon

It was so important to nail Kasuga Ichiban’s first outing as the main protagonist, and boy did he ever deliver. Many were worried about the shift to turn-based RPG, but it was the perfect fit.

Kasuga’s obsession with Dragon Quest made it all make perfect sense. A blend of Dragon Quest and Persona, Like a Dragon was a masterpiece in nearly every sense.

A modern story of tragedy and loss, the game took place across three towns: Kamurocho, Sotenbori, and the new Yokohama district of Isezaki Ichincho. The main characters being older adults struggling to find their place in life hit home with lots of players, as did the general plot.

It kept the same concept of awesome side games, hilarious side quests, and memorable characters. There were several cameos by characters from previous games as well to help bolster the story without having them be the focal point.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is only beat out by one game in the series.

1) Yakuza 0

SEGA’s franchise was already powerful, but fans wanted more of Kiryu and Goro Majima. This sequel, set in the late 1980s, shows how both characters grew into the men they were in the other mainline entries.

This title occurred before Majima was an absolute lunatic and a younger, naive Kiryu. The two characters receive a great deal of depth in this game, which has perhaps some of the best antagonists in the entire franchise, such as Kuze.

It showed what characters were like in their early days and was a perfect fit for the series. It’s where every person new to the franchise should start, so they can experience where Kiryu’s story began.

The gritty plot of murder and betrayal stands out as one of the best stories in the entire series.

The Ryu Ga Gotoku series continues, with the 8th iteration well into development when writing. No release date has been given yet, but fans of the franchise will eagerly anticipate it.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

