“YouTube is so huge and diverse” - Destiny compares livestreaming on YouTube vs. Twitch

YouTube Gaming streamer Steven Kenneth, popularly known as Destiny, compared and talked about his experience streaming on YouTube Gaming and Twitch.

Destiny does not shy away from expressing his views on numerous topics, and the same was the case during his August 25 broadcast.

After praising the Google-owned platform's "huge and diverse" community, Steven went on to criticize Twitch by claiming that he was "axed" from certain events owing to his troubled relationship with other big Twitch streamers.

He began the discussion on the topic by stating:

"This is the best thing about YouTube, okay? YouTube is so huge and diverse, and it has so many different communities. I love that!"

Steven hosted a seven-hour long livestream earlier today and got together with a fellow online personality. At the six-hour mark of the stream, the guest asked Destiny the following question:

"I still play a s**t load of video games, right? Did your view of the world like expand when you went to YouTube?"

The former Twitch streamer stated that his opinions have shifted "a little bit" and that the best part about YouTube was its large and diverse streaming community. He then moved on to talk about what he disliked the most about Twitch, saying:

"I hated it on Twitch, there was really one community. So, it was really f***ing annoying that I would have this c**t QTCinderella, or have like Hasan (HasanAbi), this f***ing b***ch, and either of these people don't like me, I'm axed out of like, 95% of events. I'm completely f**ked. Yeah, I'm completely serious because one or two of these motherf***kers don't like me. I'm just f**ked! That s**t is so irritating to me."

Destiny returned to discussing the merits of streaming on YouTube Gaming and elaborated:

"Whereas on YouTube, there's like, 50 million different communities that you can associate with, or be involved in, or fight with, or whatever. And that's like... really cool, and I really like and enjoy that."

The 33-year-old content creator claimed that he could not attend the events Twitch streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" also attended. He provided the following reasoning:

"Like, any event that Hasan went to, that OTK was doing like that because he's so c**k thirsty to network with every f***ing big clout streamer on that platform, I couldn't go to a single event for anything. And then, QT and Kaceytron got caught up in a weird drama with Bob7, so me and Malena got kind of pushed to a side, at a lot of those events too."

Destiny spoke a bit about the good relationship he has with popular Twitch content creators like xQc, EsfandTV, Mizkif, and others:

"I'm really close with xQc. I think I have a pretty good relationship with Esfand. I've made really good content with Mizkif. We did really fun s**t with Alinity. We have really good relationship with other people, and we do good content with these people."

He also added:

"We get the big viewer numbers out of those streams, but because Hasan has more clout sharking than me, and because he has a bigger viewership numbers, there's ever a conflict between who to invite at an event, I'm always getting axed there because these guys won't ever show up at the same place. I was like, 'Okay, f**k me,' but it was just annoying."

The conversation ended when Destiny asserted that HasanAbi publicly stated that he would never be at the same event the former attended.

The political commentator from Omaha, Nebraska, was indefinitely banned from Twitch earlier this year. The Amazon-owned platform provided a statement, saying that Destiny was suspended for promoting "hateful conduct."

