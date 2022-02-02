Who is Ice Poseidon? Former Twitch streamer accused of scamming fans of $300,000 in crypto scheme

Paul “Ice Poseidon” Denino is a former Twitch streamer and content creator who is known for being one of the most controversial internet personalities. He has been permanently banned from the Purple streaming platform but continues to stream and develop content on YouTube.

He recently came under the radar from a YouTube investigator known as CoffeeZilla. CoffeeZilla revealed that Ice Poseidon promoted a crypto scheme known as CXCoin to his viewers and made off with the profits.

Coffeezilla @coffeebreak_YT BREAKING! The famous livestreamer Ice Poseidon has admitted to taking $500,000+ from his fans in a crypto scam he started called CXCOIN. I confronted Ice on a call and he told me he was going to “look out for himself and not do that” (return the money)

What is the CXCoin controversy?

As exposed by the YouTube investigator CoffeeZilla, Ice Poseidon confirmed and clarified that he has taken $500,000 from his fans through the means of the crypto project.

A video uploaded by CoffeeZilla showcased how Ice Poseidon developed a campaign around promoting his crypto coin CXCoin. The YouTuber directly confronted Paul and asked him about his shenanigans, to which Paul gave answers that were pretty straightforward.

Paul was asked by CoffeeZilla if he would return the investors’ money since it was in his power. Paul answered by saying:

“I mean, I am not really sure what you want me to say, but yeah. Yeah, I could give the money back. It is within my power, but I am going to look out for myself and not do that. You know, I uh.. I don't know like know what else to say. That’s just the most honest answer.”

When CoffeeZilla asked him what he intended to do with the money he gained from his followers, Ice said that he would invest the gained money back in crypto.

After the video gained traction, Paul turned to Twitter by posting a Twitlonger on his main account. He stated that he did not advertise the CXCoin to his usual audience, but he intended to advertise this to those people who are already in the cryptocurrency space and who knew about crypto in general.

He went on to mention that he made $300,000 and it was not through the means of scamming and cheating people. According to him, saying that he “scammed” and “stole” the money from his audience is highly misleading. As a concluding remark, he stated that every CXCoin holder will be able to sell their tokens if they wished to do so.

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon the post has a lot of terminology and might be hard to grasp if you're a noob to crypto, but everything is verifiable and I encourage people to go check for themselves. I did not "steal" or "scam" anyone. nor did i make money on the expense of others. the post has a lot of terminology and might be hard to grasp if you're a noob to crypto, but everything is verifiable and I encourage people to go check for themselves. I did not "steal" or "scam" anyone. nor did i make money on the expense of others.

Who is Ice Poseidon?

Paul Denino, aka Ice Poseidon, is a 27 year-old internet personality. He started his career by live streaming on Twitch, primarily playing the online game Old School RuneScape. He is regarded by many for creating and popularizing the now famous IRL and Just Chatting types of streaming content.

Ice_Poseidon @REALIcePoseidon On September 9th I'll be doing a road trip around Europe for 3 weeks with some good people. We'll try to hit as many countries as we can in that time span. I will be streaming it on Youtube, and the 24/7 behind the scenes camera will be streamed on Mixer. On September 9th I'll be doing a road trip around Europe for 3 weeks with some good people. We'll try to hit as many countries as we can in that time span. I will be streaming it on Youtube, and the 24/7 behind the scenes camera will be streamed on Mixer. https://t.co/ztq9fD9xge

Paul started his live streaming career in 2015 but gained mainstream popularity and peaked in 2017. As for his streaming career, he is known to get involved in a lot of controversies and drama.

In April 2017, Paul was permanently banned from Twitch. As he was boarding a flight in Phoenix, Arizona, he was doxxed by some viewers of his and his location was made public. Due to this, he was swatted on American Airlines Flight 458. The incident was covered by a number of news outlets because the fake bomb threat was made on Paul’s name.

Following his ban on Twitch, Ice Poseidon moved to YouTube. He continued to live stream IRL content with other fellow creators. One of his most famous contributors was Matthew “Mizkif” Rinaudo who was his cameraman. His Twitch audience too migrated from Twitch to YouTube in a short amount of time.

Ice Poseidon’s fanbase and audience is considered by many to be the most edgy and toxic fan base of any streamer. His community has a large establishment on Discord and Reddit where they are known as “Purple Army”.

His audience is known for brigading other streamers, being racist and harassing content creators as well. Paul’s subreddit called r/Ice_Poseidon was quarantined back in 2019 and was subsequently banned.

