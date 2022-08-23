“Little bit of like, a family drama” - xQc reveals why he doesn't live with his brother anymore

During a recent stream, Twitch powerhouse Felix "xQc" explained why he did not live with his brother anymore and revealed that he was going through family drama.

Earlier this year, Felix surprised his community by announcing that he had moved back to Canada for a while and mentioned that he was living with his brother, Nick.

xQc @xQc BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE BACK IN CANADA FOR A LITTLE WHILE. NEW SETUP AGANE. NICK AND HIS GF HELPED ME A BUNCH TO GET STARTED ASAP. EVERYTHING IS BACL TO NORMAL WITH BETTER SCHEDULES. POG. ALSO, TOMORROW TRIAL STARTS UP AGAIN SO, TUNE IN EARLY FOR SOME SPICE https://t.co/sMymBTKR3Q

After livestreaming from his brother's residence for a few months, fans observed that the French-Canadian personality had shifted to a new place last month. xQc did not explain at the time.

However, on August 23, the Twitch sensation shed some light on the situation and stated:

"It's not the end of the world though. It's just a little bit, it's just a little bit of, like, family drama. Okay?

xQc talks about him shifting out of his brother's place

The former Overwatch pro hosted a several-hour-long gaming broadcast earlier today and took the opportunity to tell a story about his personal life. He started by saying:

"Listen, listen, listen, yeah, maybe I'll touch a story in a minute, or not, I don't know, but, things have been a little bit chaotic, said at least. It has been crazy, man! It's been all around the place and it's been kind of... it's been really f***ing busted! Yeah, it's been busted, a little bit."

Fans were eager to learn more about the incident, so Felix iterated:

"'Tell the story,' okay, the reality is, okay? Okay, listen, listen, listen, I don't want to make a drama, okay? This stuff is more like, personal, because it's been so like, all around the place, always late, and s**t, and some kind of disastrous... I thought that kind of cleared up a bit, okay?"

xQc recalled that he told his audience that he would relocate to a new living space, but he did not do so at the time. Instead, he moved to the current residence since the plans kept changing.

Timestamp: 00:09:27

He disclosed that he was entangled in "a little bit of family drama" and elaborated:

"So, at first I moved in with Nick (his brother) and his girlfriend, okay, in here, and then Sammy (Adept) was going to come in later and then we were going to go to L.A. at one point. But then, there was like, umm, differences between people. So then, there was differences."

xQc believed that everyone could reside in the new apartment, but his brother and his girlfriend moved out for the time being:

"So, I thought we could just all live here, but it was just not like possible. So, Nick and his girlfriend, kind of just like, moved out for the time being, and it's just me and Sammy here. So, I had to like, move stuff here, and move stuff back, and reinstall stuff here, and bring stuff-stuff back, and it's just been like, all around the place a bit, and that's about it."

The Twitch star asserted that things had become somewhat chaotic, but it was "not the end of the world." The discussion on the topic ended when xQc added:

"Yep, that's why I first thought I was going to move out, because I was like, 'I have to go to L.A. anyway, so maybe, I'll just f***ing, just leave the house, and just f***ing leave it behind, and just move to L.A.', and just say f**k it, and I keep the house. But then, but it was like, if I go back to L.A., moving again, it's f***ing disastrous, so it's annoying. So yeah, we'll see how it happens."

Fans react to xQc's story

The YouTube comments section featured more than 270 fan reactions, with some viewers hoping that the streamer still has a good relationship with his brother. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's story (Image via xQc Clips/YouTube)

Felix is currently the most popular content creator on the livestreaming platform. Aside from playing Overwatch for more than 4,800 hours, xQc has played a variety of titles, including Elden Ring, Minecraft, Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Among Us, and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive on his channel.

Edited by Srijan Sen