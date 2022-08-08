“Holy f**ing s**t” - Fans react as xQc reveals that he wagered more than $685 million on Stake

Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" revealed the amount he has wagered on the controversial slots and gambling website Stake during a recent livestream.

Felix pointed to a story published by Bloomberg a few days ago that discussed the negative impact of prominent streaming personalities playing slots and gambling live on stream.

A statement in the report stated that the French-Canadian streamer's affiliate code had allegedly brought $119 million to Stake. Felix spoke about this statement and revealed that the actual amount that he wagered on the gambling website was more than $685 million (or 29540.47723783 BTC).

As expected, the streamer's moment went viral on the subreddit r/LivestreamFail. Several fans expressed their amusement at the clip, with one of them saying:

xQc reveals the amount he has wagered on Stake, provides context for it

During the August 8 livestream, the former Overwatch pro shed some light on the amount he has wagered on Stake after reading the claims made in the Bloomberg story on the prevalence of gambling on Twitch.

He started by saying that if someone wanted to write something about him, they should post the truth. He said:

"Bro, how am I gaslighting? Guys, guys, if you're going to post some s**t, post the truth b**ch a**! It's not that hard, man! Look, I'm sure it says... Umm... 'Much more $1 million in a month as part of his sponsorship with Stake and the promotion code on Twitch. In May, Lengyel said that the promotion code he shared on Twitch brought..', that is not what that amount is!"

Timestamp: 01:10:37

xQc took to his Stake account to reveal the statistics of the gambling account and highlighted at the the amount that he has wagered on the website and added:

"Okay, what she refers to in this article, okay, is, this, this amount. At the time it was $119 (million). That is wager amount, that is me. These are my statistics. These are mine, not anybody elses. These are my stats, not the viewers'. It's completely incorrect. I went over this like, 80 times and I don't know what they're talking about. You get it?"

Fans react to xQc's revelation

The reaction thread on Reddit attracted replies from more than 375 fans. Redditor u/_Nelzin clarified what wagering on Stake meant in-depth:

Some speculated that the 26-year-old gamer would've lost in the ballpark of $22 million and stated:

Others felt that the statistics were "useless" or even misleading:

u/bad13wolf mentioned that wagering statistics were not useless because:

Fans compared xQc's stats to Twitch streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" and revealed that the latter had wagered an astounding $5.2 billion (or 228316.34922584 BTC) on Stake:

Redditors speculated on the amount that TrainwrecksTV would've lost by gambling on Stake:

Here are some more relevant fan comments:

At the time of writing, xQc is the biggest content creator on Twitch. With more than 11 million followers, he has garnered an average viewership of 65k fans per stream. He has spent more than 47 hours streaming in the Slots category ever since he took up the sponsored gambling deal with Stake.

