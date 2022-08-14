"Spicing up the action" - Trainwreckstv bets $200,000 in BitCoin at Twitch Rivals: Rust

Twitch streamer Tyler "Trainwreckstv" added a new "side quest" to his Twitch Rivals: Rust adventure by betting $200,000 on the teams led by fellow content creators Jeremy "Disguised Toast" and Felix "xQc."

Trainwreckstv decided to spice up the tournament by stating that if Disguised Toast or xQc managed to destroy each other's TC (Tool Cupboards) in the game, the winner would receive $200,000 in BitCoin. He stated:

"So, pretty much, I think, to really juice up the last, you know, one hour and 24 minutes or 54 minutes, whichever timer we're looking at, I've decided to, you know, add a little extra side quest, a little incentive, if you will, for both teams to kind of spice up the action. Pretty much $200,000 in BitCoin, in US Dollar, I put up."

Trainwreckstv explains rules for $200,000 BitCoin wager at Twitch Rivals: Rust

Twitch Rivals: Rust reached its fifth day on August 14, with teams led by Disguised Toast and xQc squaring off against each other.

At the three-hour mark of the broadcast, former League of Legends pro and game analyst Alberto "Crumbz" interviewed Trainwreckstv for a special announcement.

Timestamp: 03:20:44

It was revealed that the Twitch personality wagered $200,000 in BitCoin and laid out the rules for winning the huge sum. Tyler said:

"If Team Toast can destroy Team xQc's TC, they will get $200k in addition to what they already win for the first place. If we somehow, if Team xQc somehow wins the game by more points, then Team xQc will get the $200k, not including myself, obviously. So, that's just what it is."

At the time of the announcement, Team Disguised Toast was dominating the game as they were sitting at 307 points as compared to Team xQc, who was at 116 points.

Tyler stated that if his team (Team xQc) made a comeback, they would win $200,000, and if Team Disguised Toast won, they would get $200,000 on top of their first place winnings:

"If we somehow make the comeback, you know, then my team will get the $200k, and if Team Toast can somehow destroy our TC, which, you know, let me add, it is in a very, very tough place to find. It is, it is in there, then Team Toast will get $200,000 on top of their first place winnings."

The surprising announcement came to an end when Trainwreckstv provided a reason for betting $200,000 at the tournament:

" So, I think this will kind of give incentive to give us the action that should happen at the end of the Rust tournament. So yeah, that's it!"

Fans react to Trainwreckstv adding $200,000 to tournament prize pool

Fans in the Twitch chat expressed an array of reactions, with several viewers commending the streamer for adding $200,000 to the prize pool by betting it on the respective teams. Here's a snippet of the Twitch chat:

Fans in the chat reacting to the streamer wagering $200,000 at Twitch Rivals: Rust (Image via Twitch/TwitchRivals)

The epic Twitch Rivals: Rust ended with Team Disguised Toast winning the $100,000 tournament, and the MVP for the fifth day was handed to content creator Wendy "Natsumiii."

