Trainwreckstv surprises community by revealing that he will be launching a free mental healthcare program

Twitch streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" took the online community by surprise earlier today by revealing that he will be launching a free mental healthcare program.
Aside from this, Trainwreckstv also teased that he will be making another big announcement during his upcoming livestream. A recent tweet made by him on June 10 highlighted:
Twitter reacts to Trainwreckstv's news about launching a new philanthropic effort
Tyler is often seen donating and giving away massive sums of money to his fans and other Twitch content creators. On April 30, he gifted $120,000 in BTC to IRL Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE so that the latter could finally buy his dream car.
Former Twitch streamer Destiny spoke about Tyler's philanthropic efforts after he revealed that the latter offered to give him $100,000 following the former's indefinite suspension from Twitch earlier this year.
Trainwreckstv's latest tweet talking about his free mental healthcare program was well received by community members on the social media platform and more than 470 fans commented on the streamer's efforts.
Several fans applauded the streamer's initiative:
Fans on Twitter called the streamer a hero and stated that he is an inspirational figure:
Twitter user Hector (@Hmatos92) posed a question and asked what made the content creator qualified to instruct people on mental health:
Twitter users agreed with Hector's stance and stated that it was important to get clarity on such topics:
Fans claimed that Tyler would only be financing the endeavor, rather than giving professional healthcare advice:
Community members offered their help and services:
Some Twitter users talked about their personal lives and stated that cryptocurrency gambling has adversely affected their mental and physical health:
Other fan reactions were along these lines:
The announcement was well-received by the streaming community on Twitter, with several fans looking forward to seeing what will be the second announcement that Tyler will make during his upcoming livestream.
Not so long ago, the Twitch streamer revealed that he had hit a massive milestone of giving away $10,000,000 of his money and as expected, fans celebrated his achievement.
Trainwreckstv is a prominent figure in the Twitch streaming world who began his online career back in 2016. Aside from majorly streaming content related to slots and gambling, the 31-year-old content creator is an avid gamer who has played a variety of games like World of Warcraft, Among Us, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Apex Legends.