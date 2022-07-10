Trainwreckstv surprises community by revealing that he will be launching a free mental healthcare program

Twitch streamer Tyler "TrainwrecksTV" took the online community by surprise earlier today by revealing that he will be launching a free mental healthcare program.

Aside from this, Trainwreckstv also teased that he will be making another big announcement during his upcoming livestream. A recent tweet made by him on June 10 highlighted:

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv on my return i’ll be launching my free mental healthcare program and making a 2nd big announcement, see y’all when i see y’all on my return i’ll be launching my free mental healthcare program and making a 2nd big announcement, see y’all when i see y’all

Twitter reacts to Trainwreckstv's news about launching a new philanthropic effort

Tyler is often seen donating and giving away massive sums of money to his fans and other Twitch content creators. On April 30, he gifted $120,000 in BTC to IRL Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE so that the latter could finally buy his dream car.

Former Twitch streamer Destiny spoke about Tyler's philanthropic efforts after he revealed that the latter offered to give him $100,000 following the former's indefinite suspension from Twitch earlier this year.

Trainwreckstv's latest tweet talking about his free mental healthcare program was well received by community members on the social media platform and more than 470 fans commented on the streamer's efforts.

Several fans applauded the streamer's initiative:

ReedPro ‘BamBam’ @KinGRespecT_ @Trainwreckstv Very excited for this!! As someone who struggles with Mental Health on a daily , this makes me very excited to see a free mental healthcare program. The world definitely needs to be more aware of Mental Health in my opinion! Keep doing you bro, you’re doing amazing things!! @Trainwreckstv Very excited for this!! As someone who struggles with Mental Health on a daily , this makes me very excited to see a free mental healthcare program. The world definitely needs to be more aware of Mental Health in my opinion! Keep doing you bro, you’re doing amazing things!!👊❤️

NoraExplorer @N0raexplorer @Trainwreckstv God you are so cool Train @Trainwreckstv God you are so cool Train

Fans on Twitter called the streamer a hero and stated that he is an inspirational figure:

StayBlessed🤍 🇺🇲🇮🇱TeamStacks4Life💕 @1122Blessed @Trainwreckstv Really appreciate all you are doing to help others! Truly inspiring and admirable! You are one extraordinary human being!! @Trainwreckstv Really appreciate all you are doing to help others! Truly inspiring and admirable! You are one extraordinary human being!! 💞

Joseph Battista @JoeytheBrain @Trainwreckstv Train, you’re an actual hero in a world that’s full of despair. The generosity, truth, & self awareness you show on an everyday basis is inspiring to anyone in the know. You’re the realest person I’ve ever known existed and look up to you everyday! SquadW 4 Life @Trainwreckstv Train, you’re an actual hero in a world that’s full of despair. The generosity, truth, & self awareness you show on an everyday basis is inspiring to anyone in the know. You’re the realest person I’ve ever known existed and look up to you everyday! SquadW 4 Life

Twitter user Hector (@Hmatos92) posed a question and asked what made the content creator qualified to instruct people on mental health:

Hector @Hmatos92 @Trainwreckstv What makes you qualified to instruct people on mental health? Do you have actual mental health professionals working on this program with you? I admire what you’re doing but giving people advice regarding their mental health can be dangerous if you’re not experienced. @Trainwreckstv What makes you qualified to instruct people on mental health? Do you have actual mental health professionals working on this program with you? I admire what you’re doing but giving people advice regarding their mental health can be dangerous if you’re not experienced.

Twitter users agreed with Hector's stance and stated that it was important to get clarity on such topics:

Investor P @InvestorP92 @Hmatos92 @Trainwreckstv Yeah everything you asked was logical, don't listen to haters, these things are important to know, also trains post was incredibly vague. @Hmatos92 @Trainwreckstv Yeah everything you asked was logical, don't listen to haters, these things are important to know, also trains post was incredibly vague.

Fans claimed that Tyler would only be financing the endeavor, rather than giving professional healthcare advice:

Kevin Ducaneaux @KineauX @Hmatos92 @Trainwreckstv He never said he is going to treat people with mental health issues.. He is only financing, and he advice people to seek health.. Everyone is qualified to tell another that he or she needs help if needed... I understand your questions, but kinda missplaced.. @Hmatos92 @Trainwreckstv He never said he is going to treat people with mental health issues.. He is only financing, and he advice people to seek health.. Everyone is qualified to tell another that he or she needs help if needed... I understand your questions, but kinda missplaced..

Community members offered their help and services:

Reecieboy💙 @_Reecieboy



I work at a mental health charity in Scotland where I deal with 1st Response calls, facilitate groups & 1 to 1’s



Even if it’s just to share some info to aid with the program. Happy to help @Trainwreckstv Massive long shot @Trainwreckstv but if you see this I’d love to help out anyway I canI work at a mental health charity in Scotland where I deal with 1st Response calls, facilitate groups & 1 to 1’sEven if it’s just to share some info to aid with the program. Happy to help @Trainwreckstv Massive long shot @Trainwreckstv but if you see this I’d love to help out anyway I canI work at a mental health charity in Scotland where I deal with 1st Response calls, facilitate groups & 1 to 1’sEven if it’s just to share some info to aid with the program. Happy to help 💙

brian (TM) @PunWasIntended @Trainwreckstv If you need administrative support I’ve got 3 years in behavior health, admin in a Covid clinic & mortgage account resolution experience so I’m savvy with customer service (especially in behavior health), phone calls, managing calendars and schedules. Mental health is important! @Trainwreckstv If you need administrative support I’ve got 3 years in behavior health, admin in a Covid clinic & mortgage account resolution experience so I’m savvy with customer service (especially in behavior health), phone calls, managing calendars and schedules. Mental health is important!

SCHEME @DJSCHEME_ @Trainwreckstv 🖤 I’d love to help anyway I can fam @Trainwreckstv 🖤 I’d love to help anyway I can fam

Some Twitter users talked about their personal lives and stated that cryptocurrency gambling has adversely affected their mental and physical health:

Flyinghighlikeayetti @Flyingyetti @Trainwreckstv Ever since finding out about this crypto gambling stuff my mental and physical health has been deteriorating fast. I have lost money I could have used for better things and have painted myself into a corner many times. I went out and got a 2nd job just to recover. @Trainwreckstv Ever since finding out about this crypto gambling stuff my mental and physical health has been deteriorating fast. I have lost money I could have used for better things and have painted myself into a corner many times. I went out and got a 2nd job just to recover.

Flyinghighlikeayetti @Flyingyetti @Trainwreckstv I will be focusing on better things in life now but, will never be able to fully recover. I just pray that nothing else happens from now until I can get my feet back on the ground. Spending time with my dad whom I almost lost to cancer 2 years ago. @Trainwreckstv I will be focusing on better things in life now but, will never be able to fully recover. I just pray that nothing else happens from now until I can get my feet back on the ground. Spending time with my dad whom I almost lost to cancer 2 years ago.

Other fan reactions were along these lines:

Mercy🌸 @missmercyy_ @Trainwreckstv Literally no one doing as much as you. You’re awesome @Trainwreckstv Literally no one doing as much as you. You’re awesome ❤️

J CARLIE @Iamjcarlie @Trainwreckstv Thanks for your help brother. I genuinely understand you and appreciate you @Trainwreckstv Thanks for your help brother. I genuinely understand you and appreciate you

Ormais @OrmaisTTV

thats actually huge though dude good for you @Trainwreckstv holy shit biggest W yet, we're at the tippy tippy top and we're only halfway therethats actually huge though dude good for you @Trainwreckstv holy shit biggest W yet, we're at the tippy tippy top and we're only halfway there 🙏thats actually huge though dude good for you

The announcement was well-received by the streaming community on Twitter, with several fans looking forward to seeing what will be the second announcement that Tyler will make during his upcoming livestream.

Not so long ago, the Twitch streamer revealed that he had hit a massive milestone of giving away $10,000,000 of his money and as expected, fans celebrated his achievement.

Trainwreckstv is a prominent figure in the Twitch streaming world who began his online career back in 2016. Aside from majorly streaming content related to slots and gambling, the 31-year-old content creator is an avid gamer who has played a variety of games like World of Warcraft, Among Us, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Apex Legends.

