“Staying home, not going” - Fans react as xQc seemingly confirms not attending S**tCamp 2022

xQc responds to fans asking him to go to S**tCamp 2022 (Image via xQc/Twitch)
Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Sep 05, 2022 11:18 AM IST

Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to Discord to confirm that he wouldn't be attending S**tCamp 2022.

On September 4, a Twitter account by the name @xQcUpdates shared a message posted by Felix on his Discord server. The streamer mentioned that he would be staying home and would not be attending the event.

The French-Canadian personality also stated that he needed someone like fellow Twitch content creator Sodapoppin to "run the good stuff."

Twitter user xQcUpdates shared a message posted by the streaming personality on Discord (Image via Twitter)
xQc surprised by the community's response after he talks about not going to S**tCamp 2022

xQc hosted a gaming livestream on his main Twitch channel earlier today and talked about not attending the IRL streamer event during the opening moments of the broadcast.

At the six-minute mark, some viewers began donating to the streamer, urging him to go to S**tCamp 2022. Felix replied:

"Oh, okay. You tell me this one. Why are you talking like this, like, I should give a f**k? I don't know what the f**k he's going to do. Donate five bucks, and f***ing paraphrasing somebody else. Dude, act like you f***ing dictate what I'm supposed to do, what I'm supposed to not to do. Shut the f**k up, b**ch a**! Jesus Christ, man!"

Another viewer donated to the streamer and said:

"WeirdChamp (Twitch emoticon) not going. WeirdChamp Poke said. WeirdChamp..."

(Timestamp: 00:06:30)

xQc skipped the donation message and exclaimed:

"Oh, man! Jesus Christ! This is going to be all day, all stream? Jesus, man! Get out of your f***ing a**, man. You need to chill out a little bit. Okay. Oh my god, what the f**k is going on? Holy s**t, man! Hello! Holy s**t, man. Chill out, man!"

Some fans asked the former Overwatch pro why he was getting agitated. He responded:

"Why am I mad? Dude, that's back-to-back f***ing complainer Andys, being absolutely f***ing parasocial. That is just weird, man. Like, Jesus, man! Bro, I'm not going to the event, so why is everybody so f***ing riled up?! Like, holy f**k, man!"

The brief discussion came to an end with xQc asking his viewers to "chill out":

"Where was all that hatred and malding about f***ing Soda not going? Like, what about the people that went last year and didn't come this year, and said, 'What about these guys?' You guys are going f***ing nuts! Like, relax, man! Like, chill the f**k out, man!

Social media reacts to the streamer not going to S**tCamp 2022

The streamer's update got a lot of traction on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Community members on Twitter had the following reaction:

@xQcUpdates He’s right it’s a lot of people and if he has no « real » friends there it’s gonna be annoying af
@xQcUpdates Juicers shocked for the 1000th time after xqc bails on an event https://t.co/s0I0EqNOtx
@xQcUpdates I agree soda is content the rest are cringe
@xQcUpdates Why isn’t soda there or why is he “gone” haven’t been keeping up lore wise..
@flawlesserafim @xQcUpdates Wrath of the lich king prepatch came out last Tuesday and soda and his girlfriend have been going hard on that, also nick and Malena aren’t going
@xQcUpdates Yes , more Pog content . Saved brah

The streamer's clip was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 370 fans provided their takes. Some of the most relevant fan reactions on Reddit were along these lines:

S**tCamp is an IRL event hosted by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella." It is a multi-day camp during which several well-known streaming personalities get together to participate in exciting games and events.

