“Staying home, not going” - Fans react as xQc seemingly confirms not attending S**tCamp 2022

Twitch star Felix "xQc" took to Discord to confirm that he wouldn't be attending S**tCamp 2022.

On September 4, a Twitter account by the name @xQcUpdates shared a message posted by Felix on his Discord server. The streamer mentioned that he would be staying home and would not be attending the event.

The French-Canadian personality also stated that he needed someone like fellow Twitch content creator Sodapoppin to "run the good stuff."

Twitter user xQcUpdates shared a message posted by the streaming personality on Discord (Image via Twitter)

xQc surprised by the community's response after he talks about not going to S**tCamp 2022

xQc hosted a gaming livestream on his main Twitch channel earlier today and talked about not attending the IRL streamer event during the opening moments of the broadcast.

At the six-minute mark, some viewers began donating to the streamer, urging him to go to S**tCamp 2022. Felix replied:

"Oh, okay. You tell me this one. Why are you talking like this, like, I should give a f**k? I don't know what the f**k he's going to do. Donate five bucks, and f***ing paraphrasing somebody else. Dude, act like you f***ing dictate what I'm supposed to do, what I'm supposed to not to do. Shut the f**k up, b**ch a**! Jesus Christ, man!"

Another viewer donated to the streamer and said:

"WeirdChamp (Twitch emoticon) not going. WeirdChamp Poke said. WeirdChamp..."

(Timestamp: 00:06:30)

xQc skipped the donation message and exclaimed:

"Oh, man! Jesus Christ! This is going to be all day, all stream? Jesus, man! Get out of your f***ing a**, man. You need to chill out a little bit. Okay. Oh my god, what the f**k is going on? Holy s**t, man! Hello! Holy s**t, man. Chill out, man!"

Some fans asked the former Overwatch pro why he was getting agitated. He responded:

"Why am I mad? Dude, that's back-to-back f***ing complainer Andys, being absolutely f***ing parasocial. That is just weird, man. Like, Jesus, man! Bro, I'm not going to the event, so why is everybody so f***ing riled up?! Like, holy f**k, man!"

The brief discussion came to an end with xQc asking his viewers to "chill out":

"Where was all that hatred and malding about f***ing Soda not going? Like, what about the people that went last year and didn't come this year, and said, 'What about these guys?' You guys are going f***ing nuts! Like, relax, man! Like, chill the f**k out, man!

Social media reacts to the streamer not going to S**tCamp 2022

The streamer's update got a lot of traction on social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit. Community members on Twitter had the following reaction:

ᴄᴏʟᴅᴇɴ @_Colden_ @xQcUpdates He’s right it’s a lot of people and if he has no « real » friends there it’s gonna be annoying af @xQcUpdates He’s right it’s a lot of people and if he has no « real » friends there it’s gonna be annoying af

Cultivated @issac_thaim @xQcUpdates Juicers shocked for the 1000th time after xqc bails on an event @xQcUpdates Juicers shocked for the 1000th time after xqc bails on an event https://t.co/s0I0EqNOtx

Westin @wwwjackhh @xQcUpdates I agree soda is content the rest are cringe @xQcUpdates I agree soda is content the rest are cringe

Flawless @flawlesserafim @xQcUpdates Why isn’t soda there or why is he “gone” haven’t been keeping up lore wise.. @xQcUpdates Why isn’t soda there or why is he “gone” haven’t been keeping up lore wise..

Sup @HeyHiiHelllo @flawlesserafim @xQcUpdates Wrath of the lich king prepatch came out last Tuesday and soda and his girlfriend have been going hard on that, also nick and Malena aren’t going @flawlesserafim @xQcUpdates Wrath of the lich king prepatch came out last Tuesday and soda and his girlfriend have been going hard on that, also nick and Malena aren’t going

The streamer's clip was posted on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and more than 370 fans provided their takes. Some of the most relevant fan reactions on Reddit were along these lines:

S**tCamp is an IRL event hosted by Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella." It is a multi-day camp during which several well-known streaming personalities get together to participate in exciting games and events.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish