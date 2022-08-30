"I'm not going if Soda's not going" - xQc put forward condition for participating at S**tCamp 2022

S**tCamp 2022 was announced by Blaire "QTCinderella," and Twitch star Felix "xQc" reacted to the reveal video during a recent broadcast.

S**tCamp is one of the flagship events organized by QTCinderella, and it brings together several renowned livestreaming personalities. It is a multi-day IRL event during which content creators participate in various exciting games and activities.

The event was first hosted last year on September 26. It will be held again this year in the coming weeks.

While watching the announcement video, xQc outlined the following condition for his participation:

"I'm not going if Soda's not going."

xQc wants Sodapoppin to join S**tCamp 2022, claims he wouldn't go if latter doesn't join

Earlier today, QTCinderella caught the streaming community by surprise, announcing this year's S**tCamp. Blaire shared a minute-long clip on her main Twitter handle, revealing several big-name content creators who would be joining the event.

QTCinderella @qtcinderella Let's do it again Let's do it again https://t.co/QDDxNAYkya

The following is a list of confirmed Twitch and YouTube Gaming influencers that will make an appearance at the camp:

Adept

Valkyrae

AustinShow

Maya Higa

HasanAbi

Will Neff

Kaceytron

Cyr

Myth

Pokelawls

xQc

Ludwig

Brittany "Britttv"

Gigi

Zoil

Rich Campbell

Erobb221

Felix hosted a several-hour-long livestream earlier today and spent the initial hours reacting to the viral posts on Reddit. While browsing the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail, the French-Canadian personality stumbled upon the viral S**tCamp 2022 announcement clip.

The former Overwatch pro claimed he would attend the event, provided his good friend and fellow Twitch streamer Chance "Sodapoppin" was present. He mentioned that he would persuade the One True King co-owner to attend the upcoming event and said:

"I'll convince him to go. Okay, dude. Good one, dude. Where's Soda, though? I mean, I'll try and convince Soda to go because I don't know. I feel like Soda brings good vibes and good energy. So, Soda is easy content, really."

Timestamp: 00:22:30

Some viewers speculated that Sodapoppin would be busy playing World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King. Felix responded:

"Yeah, I'll convince him. I'll find a way, 'Soda is playing Wrath. He's not going. Lil bro,' I don't know who you are, bro."

Fans react to star streamer's condition for participating at S**tCamp 2022

The online personality's proposition for participating at the S**tCamp 2022 appeared on r/LivestreamFail, and it immediately gained traction.

Redditors claimed that if popular content creators like xQc and Sodapoppin did not attend the event, the viewer's attendance during the livestream would get "halved":

Fans speculated that Sodapoppin might get raided by Felix's viewers during the upcoming broadcast:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from the conversation thread:

It remains to be seen whether xQc will be able to persuade Sodapoppin to take part in S**tCamp 2022.

