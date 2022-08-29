“I don’t think it looks bad” - Sykkuno shows off his new haircut, leaves fans amused

Yesterday, YouTube gaming sensation Thomas "Sykkuno" was spotted wearing a beanie, which startled his streaming buddies. The YouTuber was urged by LilyPichu, Janet, and Wendy to reveal his new look.

The following day, Sykkuno took the opportunity to showcase his new style during the opening minutes of his livestream. He began by jokingly snipping his camera to conceal the new hairdo.

Eventually, the 30-year-old content creator said the following after revealing his new look:

"It's really short. I don't think it looks terrible, or anything. But it's definitely a lot shorter than, you know? Definitely a lot shorter than I'm used to. I don't think it looks bad, it's just not what I'm used to. You know? You see both my eyebrows. It's weird."

Sykkuno finally does a hair reveal, and talks about his new look

During a recent gaming livestream, the Las Vegas native finally revealed his hair after he was previously seen wearing a variety of caps and beanies on stream. Thomas began the revelation by stating:

"Hair reveal? Oh, right! Well, about that. Well, technically, I'm not wearing a hat right now. So, technically... I'm not wearing a hat. So, you guys remember the good old days when I used to stream without a facecam? You guys remember that? You probably don't remember that because that was a long time ago. I think I had 20 viewers back then."

He mentioned that the hairstyle didn't "look terrible," but it was something he was not accustomed to.

Timestamp: 03:28

The broadcaster hilariously positioned his webcam so that his hair would not be visible. He jokingly said:

"Oh! Oh... That's... Oh, what happened to the camera? Oh? Oh, that's weird. I don't know why it went there. My OBS scene must've messed up. Really weird that that happened."

Thomas stated that he was feeling a bit nervous, and started adjusting the OBS settings:

"Oh, oh man, this is... I feel kind of nervous. Well, I guess we could just fix the OBS scene by dragging it down. Oh, oh man. This is awkward. This just feels awkward now."

After enticing his audience for a few more minutes, Sykkuno finally revealed his new look and remarked that his hair was shorter than usual. He then discussed his new hairdo and added:

"I don't think it looks bad. It's way different than what I'm used to, obviously. But it's not like something is terribly, terribly wrong with it, I think. But I feel like, most people expected that because everyone's been saying that. Like, Lily (Pichu), Miyoung, they're just like, it's different than what I'm used to, but it's not like it's horribly bad, or like, you know."

Fans react to Sykkuno's fresh look

The YouTube comments section featured more than 175 fan reactions. Numerous viewers posted wholesome messages and praised the streamer's fresh look. Here's a snippet of some relevant fan comments:

Fans in the YouTube comments section reacting to the streamer's new look (Image via Sykkuno/YouTube)

Sykkuno is a former Twitch streamer who made a platform switch to YouTube Gaming earlier this year.

He is a well-known variety gamer, and has played several popular titles such as Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay, Among Us, Valorant, League of Legends, and Minecraft on his channel.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan