"We need to have more diversity at our firm" - Twitch streamer Squeex explains how he got promoted at his first job

Twitch streamer and prominent Super Mario 64 speed runner Squeex explained how he received a promotion at his first job in an investment bank during a recent livestream.

While attempting 70 Star speed runs on his channel, Squeex talked about how an accounting mistake resulted in the firm losing $100,000.

He continued by mentioning that he had a meeting with the company's upper management a few months later, and the Twitch broadcaster was convinced he would be fired.

However, things took a turn when his supervisors revealed that they were promoting him and provided the following reason for their decisions:

"We're giving you a promotion. We need to have more diversity at our firm."

Squeex hosted a six-hour long speed-running broadcast on August 10 and spent a lot of time interacting and conversing with his fans.

The content creator was looking forward to a weekend off and stated to his fans that he would be taking some paid time off (PTO).

Fans jestfully stated that they were denying the streamers' PTO, and soon enough, the topic of him working at an investment bank came up. Squeex read out loud a comment made by a viewer and said:

"'You're down on game diversity.' Dude, that's like, in my first job, I was working at an investment bank, and I lost $100,000. Anyway, three months later, one of my bosses was like, 'Hey, could we have a meeting?'"

He claimed that he was certain that he would soon be fired, but then something totally unexpected happened:

"I thought I was going to get fired, and my boss and his boss' boss takes me into the meeting room and says, 'We're giving you a promotion.'"

Timestamp: 05:44:15

The Twitch streamer began giggling and continued further by talking about the initial reaction he had after getting promoted:

"I was like, 'What?!' you can't tell me that! What the f**k! You can't tell me that, I can't believe they said that to me! I was like really p*ssed off for like a second, and then they said I was going to get paid more. Let me tell you, I'm riding that white heel to the top, baby. Let's f***ing go! Holy s**t!"

Fans were curious as to how Squeex managed to incur a $100,000 loss during his employment at the firm. He elaborated:

"It was an accounting error. It was my bad, it was really my bad. Like, I'll take the 'L' for that, like, am I an a**hole for someone's $100,000? Am I the a**hole, really? It happened once, one time. One time!

Aside from streaming and playing Super Mario 64 for well over 2,500 hours, Squeex has also played a variety of titles, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Valorant, Elden Ring, Dark Souls series, and Minecraft on his channel.

The Twitch streamer currently has 16,489 followers and gets an average viewership of 540 fans per stream.

