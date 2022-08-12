"I'm back baby"- Greekgodx unbanned on Twitch after 2 weeks, fans react

Controversial Twitch personality Dimitri "Greekgodx" was finally unbanned from the livestreaming platform on August 12 and took to his Twitter account to provide an update.
The Twitch streamer was banned on July 29 after a clip of his went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, the streamer was seen seemingly mocking the Asian dialect after passing by a family in Greece.
Dimitri's suspension was lifted two weeks after the incident, and he stated the following on his main Twitter account:
"Been a short 2-week vacation. I'm back baby."
Streaming community reacts to Greekgodx getting unbanned from Twitch after two weeks
The streamer's unban update was first shared by the automated streamer status account StreamerBans, and more than 130 community members were present in the reply section.
Fans presented a wide range of reactions, with some asking the Twitch streamer what he learned during his "timeout":
Twitter user Alex (@KeybladeAlex) speculated that the British content creator would've speed run Andrew Tate podcasts during the break:
One user said that they were not going to troll Greekgodx as they felt bad for him:
Several fans expressed their disappointment at Greekgodx getting unbanned from Twitch:
A few Twitter users expressed optimism for the streamer and hoped that he would eventually move on from his problematic phase:
Some viewers gave him a month before his next suspension:
Fans present on Greekgodx's Twitter post were happy to see their favorite content creator getting unbanned and shared the following sentiments:
Why was Greekgodx banned from Twitch in July?
The Twitch streamer was previously banned twice during the month of July (on July 1 and July 29).
The initial ban was allegedly due to him going on a misogynistic rant, claiming that female content creators who wished to date him were required to relinquish their careers. An excerpt from his prior controversial rants went along these lines:
"And this goes to any women, women who wanna date me. Especially female streamers that wanna date me. If you wanna date me? You better believe, even if you are streaming, you're going to have to stop streaming... Your career is done. I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me and look after the children. And I gain all the money, and I give it to you, and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life."
Following this, an incident during a July 29 IRL livestream went viral on several social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter after Greek was seen making sounds that seemed to mock the Asian dialect.
Twitch ended up banning the British content creator for two weeks after the clip gained a lot of traction:
A few moments after getting banned, Greekgodx posted a series of updates in which he stated that the family he passed by in the clip were of Greek decent and were speaking Greek:
Dimitri started his livestreaming career on the Amazon-owned platform in 2017 and has spent the majority of time streaming in the Just Chatting and IRL categories. He currently has 1,654,271 followers and averages more than 4.7k viewers per stream.