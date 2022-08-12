"I'm back baby"- Greekgodx unbanned on Twitch after 2 weeks, fans react

Controversial Twitch personality Dimitri "Greekgodx" was finally unbanned from the livestreaming platform on August 12 and took to his Twitter account to provide an update.

The Twitch streamer was banned on July 29 after a clip of his went viral on social media platforms. In the clip, the streamer was seen seemingly mocking the Asian dialect after passing by a family in Greece.

Dimitri's suspension was lifted two weeks after the incident, and he stated the following on his main Twitter account:

"Been a short 2-week vacation. I'm back baby."

Streaming community reacts to Greekgodx getting unbanned from Twitch after two weeks

The streamer's unban update was first shared by the automated streamer status account StreamerBans, and more than 130 community members were present in the reply section.

Fans presented a wide range of reactions, with some asking the Twitch streamer what he learned during his "timeout":

Th3Vale @Th3ValeOfficial @StreamerBans @Greekgodx ok little guy what did you learn in timeout @StreamerBans @Greekgodx ok little guy what did you learn in timeout

Twitter user Alex (@KeybladeAlex) speculated that the British content creator would've speed run Andrew Tate podcasts during the break:

Alex @KeybIadeAlex @Th3ValeOfficial @StreamerBans @Greekgodx He speed ran the entire andrew tate podcasts. He most likely learned nothing @Th3ValeOfficial @StreamerBans @Greekgodx He speed ran the entire andrew tate podcasts. He most likely learned nothing

One user said that they were not going to troll Greekgodx as they felt bad for him:

Kiara 😸 @kiaraakitty @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I am not even gonna troll this time. I just feel bad for him @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I am not even gonna troll this time. I just feel bad for him

Several fans expressed their disappointment at Greekgodx getting unbanned from Twitch:

A few Twitter users expressed optimism for the streamer and hoped that he would eventually move on from his problematic phase:

Fawn @FawnX0 @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I hope he moves on from this phase at some point, he used to be really likeable 🫤 I believe people can change so I only hope that for him. @StreamerBans @Greekgodx I hope he moves on from this phase at some point, he used to be really likeable 🫤 I believe people can change so I only hope that for him.

Some viewers gave him a month before his next suspension:

Fans present on Greekgodx's Twitter post were happy to see their favorite content creator getting unbanned and shared the following sentiments:

Why was Greekgodx banned from Twitch in July?

The Twitch streamer was previously banned twice during the month of July (on July 1 and July 29).

The initial ban was allegedly due to him going on a misogynistic rant, claiming that female content creators who wished to date him were required to relinquish their careers. An excerpt from his prior controversial rants went along these lines:

"And this goes to any women, women who wanna date me. Especially female streamers that wanna date me. If you wanna date me? You better believe, even if you are streaming, you're going to have to stop streaming... Your career is done. I will stream while you cook for me and you clean for me and look after the children. And I gain all the money, and I give it to you, and I give it to our children for a healthy, secure life."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Last night Greekgodx was banned on Twitch, with many thinking it was for his bizarre rant on wanting a woman in the kitchen who cooks and cleans for him Last night Greekgodx was banned on Twitch, with many thinking it was for his bizarre rant on wanting a woman in the kitchen who cooks and cleans for him https://t.co/vQ4QvSI2C5

Following this, an incident during a July 29 IRL livestream went viral on several social media platforms like Reddit and Twitter after Greek was seen making sounds that seemed to mock the Asian dialect.

Twitch ended up banning the British content creator for two weeks after the clip gained a lot of traction:

GUARD Hunter @HUN2R Greekgodx has been banned on Twitch following a clip of him mocking an Asian family on stream



disgusting Greekgodx has been banned on Twitch following a clip of him mocking an Asian family on stream disgusting https://t.co/6umbCblUid

A few moments after getting banned, Greekgodx posted a series of updates in which he stated that the family he passed by in the clip were of Greek decent and were speaking Greek:

Dimitri @Greekgodx This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat… This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/JakeSucky/stat…

Dimitri @Greekgodx I make some random noises and people assume I’m being racist. What is wrong with this world. I make some random noises and people assume I’m being racist. What is wrong with this world.

Dimitri started his livestreaming career on the Amazon-owned platform in 2017 and has spent the majority of time streaming in the Just Chatting and IRL categories. He currently has 1,654,271 followers and averages more than 4.7k viewers per stream.

