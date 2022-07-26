The rise and fall of Twitch streamer Greekgodx

Dimitri "Greekgodx" is a British streamer of Greek descent, hence the name. He has been in the news lately for his controversial views and over-the-top antics. A few weeks ago, he got banned from Twitch after allegedly twerking during a stream.

He went on a few outlandish rants in the same stream and commented on what he wanted from a woman in a relationship. Many have labeled his remarks as sexist and regressive, opening a floodgate of criticism on social media. He even made inflammatory comments about other streamers such as Mizkif.

Dimitri also got into a public feud with HasanAbi after the latter vocally criticized him for being an anti-vaxxer. On several livestreams with multiple streamers, including xQc and Asmongold, Greekgodx raised eyebrows after spreading conspiracy theories such as the flat Earth model and how the USA faked the moon landing.

Let's explore how he went from being a popular game streamer to such a contentious figure on the internet.

Tracing Greekgodx's career

The rise

Once one of the most popular streamers on the platform, the British content creator began his career as a mere stream sniper, sniping popular streamers such as Sodapoppin and Tyler1. After failing at his initial Minecraft channel, he had his eyes set on becoming a Twitch streamer.

His big break came when he got the chance to play with Tyler1. Dimitri was notorious for being a stream sniper and hounded Tyler whenever he played H1Z1. In late 2016, Greekgodx was invited by him to play the game, and the community loved their rapport.

The dynamic duo was a huge success, and the two gamers became fast friends. By establishing a name for himself in the streaming community when he finally made his debut in April 2017, Greekgodx already had a large following. His first stream broke records with around 30k concurrent viewers tuning in to watch it.

OG Twitch fans still remember when he cried upon first meeting Tyler1 at TwitchCon 2017. But their friendship took a big hit when Tyler1 chose to return to streaming League of Legends in January 2018, leaving his friend behind. The rift widened as Greekgodx focused on his variety streams and joined TSM.

The fall

“Greek lost a lot of weight, and I’m very proud of him. But with that weight loss, his humor also left!” - Tyler1 on Greekgodx moving to TSM

In 2019, the British streamer lost a lot of weight, turning heads from all around the streaming world. Many of his friends expressed their joy at his transformation, but with the weight loss, a lot of the community noticed a change in his overall attitude as well. As it turns out, the streamer had started watching a lot of content from the notorious Andrew Tate.

Tate is infamous for his hyper-masculinist and regressive takes on women. xQc and TrainwrecksTV recently discussed Tate's influence on Greekgodx, blaming him for the streamer's recent controversial opinions and Twitch ban. It is easy to see why some streamers have distanced themselves from the British streamer because of his controversial takes.

His recent controversial opinions about women and how they should only be caregivers in a relationship drew backlash from a lot of people in the gaming community. He has also been on several streams peddling anti-science conspiracy theories, such as proposing that the Earth is flat and how he doesn't need to go to doctors anymore.

With dwindling viewership numbers, many think that the streamer is not really being sincere in his recent rants and believe that he is merely baiting drama to attract attention with shock value. However, it seems to be working. According to Twitch Tracker, his viewership has started to rise once again, with his average viewership nearly doubling in the last three months.

Greekgodx's average viewership is on the rise again, according to TwitchTracker (Image via TwitchTracker)

Whatever the case may be, there is no doubt that Greekgodx's attitude and worldview have changed considerably since he started steaming. He has come far from his stream sniping days and currently commands 1.6 million followers on Twitch.

