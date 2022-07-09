"You're acting this much of a f**ing p***y right now" - xQc and Greekgodx argue about streamer work-life balance

Dimitri "Greekgodx" is notorious for his controversial takes on socio-political issues. The streamer came under a lot of fire for his misogynistic comments about women's roles in a relationship and has even deemed the Apollo 11 moon landings as fake on a recent Asmongold stream.

This time, a clip of him and xQc fighting on the latter's stream has gone viral. The British streamer went on a rant about how people like xQc have become too comfortable in their lives to know about true health and happiness. Greekgodx even suggested that the Canadian streamer has enough money and should take a hiatus from streaming.

Greekgodx and xQc debate the best way to live after thriving as a streamer

Before the namecalling and dissing started, the two were talking about the work-life balance needed for a happy life. xQc was of the opinion that doing what is fulfilling to oneself constitutes a good life, while Greekgodx insisted that streamers should take time off, years if necessary, and only then, can they be happy.

The latter's point was based on his own personal experience of "ditching" Twitch for two years, losing weight, and getting healthy. He urged xQc to do the same and stop streaming, but the Canadian did not think that a two-year gap would work:

"But even then, eight or seven years. Being full-time inside, not interacting with a single human. Seven years, and you came back from that in a year and a half and you're feeling better?"

When Greekgodx replied in the affirmative, Felix retorted:

"I'm not gonna stop streaming today, and go for two years, right? And tell chat how much I am social warlord and have knowledge."

This is when Dimitri got so frustrated that he started with personal attacks:

"You might as well dye your hair blue. Like, you're acting this much of a f***ing p***y right now. And I love you so much and I want to punch you in your face. You're seven foot, you're a waste of f***ing genetics."

Greekgodx then went on to flex about how he has changed his life by leaving his comfort zone and inculcating healthy habits, such as taking cold baths. He berated xQc for streaming alone all day and ordering food online. The argument became more heated and Dimitri, in a high pitched voice, exclaimed:

"Majority of people have to work their whole lives to get to where you are and live their life. Bro you're a millionare. Buy a f***ing boat! And go out into the sea. What are you doing playing f***ing bull**** Fall Guys?!"

The Canadian Twitch giant did not feel that way. For him, streaming encompassed his life and fulfilled him as well. So going out on a leisurely vacation was not his idea of a perfect life:

"You're so bricked about the idea of money. It's about being fulfilled... People feel fulfilled in many ways. Sometimes, making the money and working is part of personal development and passion and that's what people strive to have."

Of course, the debate didn't stop there and both continued to espouse their own personal visions of a 'perfect life.'

Social media reactions to the debate

Most of LSF was quite dismissive of Greekgodx's take. Some did not feel the debate was worth their time and joked about it. Many chose to ridicule the hot takes presented by the British streamer, such as taking a cold shower:

Some even quoted his previous rants to expose his hypocrisy:

On the flipside, a few felt disheartened by Greekgodx's behaviour:

LSF commenting on Greekgodx's egotistic personality (Image via LiveStreamFail / Reddit)

Greekgodx and xQc have streamed together for many years, so their interactions aren't surprising to anyone. Furthermore, their spat is symptomatic of the British streamer's recent tendency to go on bizarre rants and spew random controversial comments which end up offending a lot of people.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far