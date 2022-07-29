Why was Greekgodx banned from Twitch again?

Earlier today, Dimitri "Greekgodx" was banned from Twitch for the second time. The controversial content creator's most recent ban could be attributed to the offensive remarks made by him during a recent IRL stream on July 29.
While he was roaming around in Greece, Dimitri started making offensive sounds which seemed to mock the Asian language dialect.
The streaming community on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter were unsurprised when the British content creator was banned once again.
Greekgodx was banned for the second time this month for allegedly being racist
Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Greekgodx's 30-second-long clip which acted as a catalyst for his second ban from the livestreaming platform:
A few moments after his suspension, Dimitri took to Twitter to express his opinion on the situation.
According to him, the family he passed on in the clip was a Greek family speaking Greek. He then threw shade at people who assumed that the family that he passed by were Asian:
In a follow-up Tweet, the Twitch streamer expressed his frustration by stating:
Social media reacts to Greekgodx getting banned once more
As expected, several conversation threads went viral on Twitter and Reddit, with the streaming community on the former social media platform celebrating the Twitch streamer's recent suspension:
Twitter users were not happy with Dimitri's justification for making random noises on the street and claimed that the streamer mocked the Asian language either way:
Twitter user CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) confirmed that Greekgodx's ban was temporary and the reason was of him breaching the platform's terms of service (ToS):
Some community members felt that the Twitch streamer requires professional help as they speculated that he was having a manic episode:
Not all fan reactions criticized the British content creator. Fans who supported Greekgodx stated the following:
Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter:
Dimitri's second ban announcement was posted on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it attracted 8k upvotes and more than 1040 fans' comments.
Several Redditors poked fun at the streamer by saying that he will now have adequate time to go fishing and being an alpha male:
Community members compared the streamer's scenario to that of Ali "Gross Gore," a controversial League of Legends streamer:
Redditors hoped that the streamer would be banned permanently from Twitch:
Some fans wondered out loud as to how Zack "Asmongold" would find ways to defend Dimitri this time:
Earlier this month, Dimitri was banned for three days after he went on a rant after discussing his dating situation and addressing female streamers, suggesting that they would have to quit their streaming career if they want to be in a relationship with him.