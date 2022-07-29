Why was Greekgodx banned from Twitch again?

Earlier today, Dimitri "Greekgodx" was banned from Twitch for the second time. The controversial content creator's most recent ban could be attributed to the offensive remarks made by him during a recent IRL stream on July 29.

While he was roaming around in Greece, Dimitri started making offensive sounds which seemed to mock the Asian language dialect.

The streaming community on social media platforms such as Reddit and Twitter were unsurprised when the British content creator was banned once again.

Greekgodx was banned for the second time this month for allegedly being racist

Esports personality and co-founder of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky shared Greekgodx's 30-second-long clip which acted as a catalyst for his second ban from the livestreaming platform:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Greekgod has been banned on Twitch, just hours after this clip surfaced. Greekgod has been banned on Twitch, just hours after this clip surfaced. https://t.co/QOH1IBqyoS

A few moments after his suspension, Dimitri took to Twitter to express his opinion on the situation.

According to him, the family he passed on in the clip was a Greek family speaking Greek. He then threw shade at people who assumed that the family that he passed by were Asian:

Dimitri @Greekgodx This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/jakesucky/stat… This is funny because that wasn’t an Asian family. That was a geek family speaking Greek. And to assume that they are Asian is very wrong in itself. My family members are Asian why would I be racist to the people who brought me up. twitter.com/jakesucky/stat…

In a follow-up Tweet, the Twitch streamer expressed his frustration by stating:

Dimitri @Greekgodx I make some random noises and people assume I’m being racist. What is wrong with this world. I make some random noises and people assume I’m being racist. What is wrong with this world.

Social media reacts to Greekgodx getting banned once more

As expected, several conversation threads went viral on Twitter and Reddit, with the streaming community on the former social media platform celebrating the Twitch streamer's recent suspension:

fuckisupyall @VictorHilmerss1 @Greekgodx feels good that your off twitch either way @Greekgodx feels good that your off twitch either way

Twitter users were not happy with Dimitri's justification for making random noises on the street and claimed that the streamer mocked the Asian language either way:

📿 @wetups @Greekgodx You still mocked the Asian language either way @Greekgodx You still mocked the Asian language either way

Twitter user CommanderRoot (@CommanderRoot) confirmed that Greekgodx's ban was temporary and the reason was of him breaching the platform's terms of service (ToS):

Some community members felt that the Twitch streamer requires professional help as they speculated that he was having a manic episode:

hulivar @hulivar @JakeSucky Greek needs help man...sure he lost all that weight but he's clearly manic like FouseyTube was. It's so obvious...I guess you could argue it's just his new personality but for someone to change so drastically is not normal..I guess it's possible but on the safe side he needs help @JakeSucky Greek needs help man...sure he lost all that weight but he's clearly manic like FouseyTube was. It's so obvious...I guess you could argue it's just his new personality but for someone to change so drastically is not normal..I guess it's possible but on the safe side he needs help

Not all fan reactions criticized the British content creator. Fans who supported Greekgodx stated the following:

Something_Else @Son_of_Art_ @Greekgodx Stay strong through this BS my friend. i believe in you @Greekgodx Stay strong through this BS my friend. i believe in you

Here are some more reactions from fans on Twitter:

Dimitri's second ban announcement was posted on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where it attracted 8k upvotes and more than 1040 fans' comments.

Several Redditors poked fun at the streamer by saying that he will now have adequate time to go fishing and being an alpha male:

Community members compared the streamer's scenario to that of Ali "Gross Gore," a controversial League of Legends streamer:

Redditors hoped that the streamer would be banned permanently from Twitch:

Some fans wondered out loud as to how Zack "Asmongold" would find ways to defend Dimitri this time:

Earlier this month, Dimitri was banned for three days after he went on a rant after discussing his dating situation and addressing female streamers, suggesting that they would have to quit their streaming career if they want to be in a relationship with him.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far