“I don’t like that”- AdmiralBulldog declines JakenBakeLIVE’s request to IRL livestream in Stockholm

Twitch streamer Henrik "AdmiralBulldog" had a few strong words for IRL Twitch star Jake "JakenBakeLIVE's" request to hang out together in Stockholm, Sweden.

Henrik came across a post on his subreddit linking to a tweet in which JakenBakeLIVE stated that he was looking forward to getting together with him. JakenBakeLIVE mentioned that he would be celebrating his birthday in Sweden and would like to meet AdmiralBulldog on the occasion.

However, the former DOTA 2 professional did not take a liking to the request as he claimed that JakenBakeLIVE was trying to collaborate as a means to get better content for his IRL livestream.

AdmiralBulldog declined the American content creator's request and said:

"I don't like that. I don't like disingenuous... trying to use me for content. So, no!"

AdmiralBulldog claims JakenBakeLIVE wants to stream together only for content

The 31-year-old content creator hosted a six-hour DOTA 2 livestream on July 26 and spent the initial hours interacting with his community members.

While browsing his subreddit, Henrik stumbled across a post linking to JakenBakeLIVE's tweet. The subreddit post was titled "Yake just wants to meet Bulldog, his hero Pepehands."

Jake'n'Bake @ Stockholm 🇸🇪 @jakenbakeLIVE @AdmiralBulldog Check your DMs and come to Stockholm this week it’s my birthday and I want to meet my hero! @AdmiralBulldog Check your DMs and come to Stockholm this week it’s my birthday and I want to meet my hero!

Henrik read the tweet out loud to his viewers and declined to meet the IRL content creator. He said:

"'Check your DMs. Come to Stockholm. It's my birthday, and I want to meet my hero.' Uhh.. no..."

AdmiralBulldog commented about what he thought JakenBakeLIVE was trying to accomplish by meeting up with him:

"It should have read, 'Check your DMs, I need content, please give me content, and I'm trying to mislead you by saying that it's my birthday and abuse it."

(Timestamp: 00:31:42)

The Twitch streamer's strong response then came to an end, and he continued reacting to other upvoted posts on his subreddit.

Fans react to the DOTA 2 pro's statements

The clip was posted on the streamer subreddit r/LivestreamFail and featured a lot of polarizing takes on the Twitch content creator's stance.

Some viewers did not agree with what he had to say, and Redditor u/StrikaNTX believed that he was projecting:

Viewers stated that Henrik was being overly cynical and mentioned that JakenBakeLIVE was a genuine DOTA 2 fan. Another viewer stated that the Swedish gamer was an "average Forsen chatter" and provided context for their statements:

Fans on Reddit reacting to the former DOTA 2 pro's comments on collaborating with JakenBakeLIVE (Image via r/LivestreamFail)

A Redditor posted a sarcastic comment along these lines:

Not all the reactions were opposed to the former Alliance team member. Several fans agreed with Henrik's stance on declining to hangout with JakenBakeLIVE:

AdmiralBulldog is a well-known esports personality who won The International 2013 and bagged $1.4 million as tournament winnings. He has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2016 and has racked up more than 8,400 hours of playing and streaming DOTA 2 on his channel.

