“Can someone tell me what is this cult s**t?” - JakenBakeLIVE comes across strange artwork on Copenhagen IRL stream

Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" came across a rather strange art monument during his Copenhagen IRL, leaving him astounded on livestream.

JakenBakeLIVE has spent the past month traveling all over Europe, from attending TwitchCon 2022 in Amsterdam to traveling to Copenhagen, Denmark.

During the first day of his Copenhagen visit, the Twitch content creator noticed an intriguing art installation in the city square and asked his fans the following question:

"Okay, can someone tell me what is this cult s**t and why are the kids screaming and dying?"

JakenBakeLIVE stunned after stumbling across a "cursed" art piece in Copenhagen, Denmark

Twitch content creator JakenBake continued with European IRL livestreams after visiting and meeting various other Twitch streamers at TwitchCon 2022 Amsterdam.

Following the visit to the streamer convention, Jake traveled next to Copenhagen to experience and explore the vibrant city.

At the one-hour 50-minute mark of his stream, the American internet personality was visibly stunned after seeing an art piece set up in Dante's Square, Copenhagen.

The Twitch streamer's initial reaction was to ask his fans present in the Twitch chat about the installation. He continued further by comparing the art monument to scary things present in the horror game Amnesia: The Dark Descent:

"This is literally like Amnesia: The... this is literally like Amnesia: The Dark Descent IRL. What the hell is this?!"

Timestamp: 01:49:09

Jake panned the camera towards Twitch streamer CookSux to see if he knew what the monument signified. The former continued to express his confusion by saying:

"What? Dude, what the f**k?"

After taking a closer look at the black humanoid pig figures, Jake prompted his buddies to leave the place and said:

"I'm not sec- yeah, we should get out of here. What the f**k is this thing?"

The IRL streamer took a picture of the art installation and quickly walked away from the scene. He provided his final thoughts on it by stating:

"That is weird! That is actually cursed! Why is it in the middle of the square with like... All right, where do we go? It's raining. F**k!

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE's experience with the artwork

The Twitch clip made an appearance on the streamer-focused subreddit r/LivestreamFail with a Redditor providing some context for the artwork.

According to the website, the art installation known as "Dante enters into dialogue with the 21st century" was made by Jens Galschiøt to commemorate the 700th anniversary of Dante's death.

Here's how the fans present in the streamer's Twitch chat reacted:

Fans in the Twitch chat reacting to the streamer getting up close with an art work in Copenhagen (Image via JakenBakeLIVE/Twitch)

JakenBakeLIVE is a well-known content creator on Twitch who has racked up 2,429 hours of streaming in the IRL section. He began his livestreaming career in 2017 and currently has 623k followers, averaging 5k viewers per stream.

