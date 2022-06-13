Watch: JakenBakeLIVE hits back at viewers asking him to make content like he used to do some years back

IRL Twitch streamer JakenBakeLIVE has been documenting and streaming his South Korean trip along with various personalities, including Imane "Pokimane".

On the third day of his visit, JakenBake took the opportunity to discuss a rather serious topic involving fans who kept asking the Twitch streamer to develop content like he used to do a few years back.

Jake responded by saying that he won't be returning to his old streaming ways as he has evolved as a content creator and looks forward to improving his stream as time goes on.

JakenBakeLIVE provides his opinions on IRL content on Twitch

JakenBakeLIVE has been having the time of his life visiting and streaming from South Korea along with Pokimane. On June 11, the Twitch streamer decided to show off the nightlife in Seoul.

At the fifth-hour mark of his stream, Jake noticed that some fans began commenting about his recent content and stated that he and his content had changed. Upon seeing this kind of a reaction from the fan base, Jake began addressing by saying:

"I'm not going to lie to you, people that are saying old Jake this, old Jake that. At a point, it is funny, it's cute, another point, it's like, I hate, I think it's really the most garbage thing you can say, man, because people on the chat who think that you can say old Jake you miss, old Jake content because you watched me four-and-a-half years ago and you haven't seen me in the past four years, you can honestly suck a d**k dude."

The streamer's sharp response to viewers criticizing his content continued further:

"I'm not a f***ing cartoon character in season one, two, three, four, five, six, seven that never ages and does the same s**t every episode in order to entertain you. I'm a human being doing IRL streaming, which is literally you following my life for now almost five years, and that's just how life is."

JakenBakeLIVE's address continued further as he went on to mention that constant growth and change is what makes IRL streaming a unique category on Twitch:

"Your life develops, I develop, I grow, I change. That's how the world works, dude! That's what makes IRL streaming so unique is the fact that it continues to grow and change as you grow and change. That's how IRL streaming works, man!"

Jake apologized for going on a minute-long rant. He met with his friends a few minutes later and continued to stream for two more hours.

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE's statements

The streamer's clip attracted more than 110 comments on r/LivestreamFail. Several fans joked about the streamer's rant.

Some Redditors compared Jake to the most controversial IRL streamer, Ice Poseidon.

Fans felt Jake's old content was superior to hanging out with famous Twitch personalities.

JakenBakeLIVE is one of the most famous IRL content creators on the livestreaming platform who resumed his famous genre of content earlier this year after a two-year hiatus. He has been streaming on the Amazon-owned platform since 2017 and has more than 596k followers.

