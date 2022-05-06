Watch: JakenBakeLIVE explores the new Miami Grand Prix circuit and drives a McLaren 720S on stream

Twitch streamer Jake "JakenBakeLIVE" surprised his fans and viewers earlier today when he visited the new Miami Grand Prix circuit.

JakenBakeLIVE is an avid car enthusiast. Earlier this month, the famous IRL Twitch streamer visited the Formula Drift series and uploaded a video to his YouTube channel.

Jake visited the debuting circuit, and he also drove the McLaren 720S supercar during the stream, leaving fans completely enthralled.

JakenBakeLIVE visits the Miami GP and drives a McLaren supercar on stream

Not long ago, the Twitch streamer was able to purchase his dream car, a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, when popular Twitch star Tyler "Trainwreckstv" gifted him $120,000 in the form of BTC.

Earlier today, Jake surprised his fans when he tweeted that he would be traveling to the newly inaugurated Miami Grand Prix and would be hosting a racing weekend livestream.

As he moved around the freshly tarmacked circuit, Jake visited the starting grid of the race track and came face-to-face with various racing cars on the grid. He started off the conversation with his fans by saying:

"Oh, man! Oh, boy! What a word. Got some Alpha Romeos. Oh, my god, it's even got Kev's color! Kev, dude! No way!"

He expressed his excitement when he saw a rare McLaren 720S being prepped for a race:

"Dude, it's a Miami Blue. Kev, it's a fricking Miami Blue 720S, dude! Dude, let's go! You got two... You got three of them! Oh, my god!"

He continued to walk past the starting grid of the circuit as he explored the various rare cars present on the track. He was then asked to put his camera away for security reasons.

He was unable to contain his excitement and joyfully exclaimed:

"This is insane!"

He gave a small introduction to his fans by saying:

"Let me give you guys a quick introduction right now. We are out in Miami at F1, and man, I'm like shaking. I'm extremely nervous, I'm extremely excited. This is an amazing opportunity. McLaren has basically invited us to have a little bit of access out here and have a whole lot of fun at F1. F1 Miami, dude."

He then mentioned that he was able to do some hot laps in an incredibly fast McLaren race car with an official McLaren driver. A clip featuring the streamer zooming around the Miami circuit can be viewed below:

Fans react to JakenBakeLIVE visiting the Miami GP circuit

Fans were delighted to see their favorite IRL streamer hosting a special stream featuring the new American F1 circuit. Many fans appreciated the streamer's racing content.

Redditors were happy to see Jake curious about Formula 1.

A Redditor who works at the Brazilian Grand Prix circuit provided their thoughts regarding the Formula 1 experience.

JakenBakeLIVE is one of the most famous IRL Twitch streamers and content creators who started streaming on Twitch in June 2017. Since then, he has become a household name in the streaming community and boasts more than 580k followers on Twitch.

