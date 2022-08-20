"And you're always gonna be bald": Adin Ross takes shots at Andrew Tate in recent livestream

In a recent livestream, Andrew Tate told Adin Ross that he would not leave if the latter sang. Unfortunately, after Ross belted out a few bars, Andrew Tate left anyway, leaving behind a shocked Twitch streamer.

Unable to overcome his consternation, Adin took a few shots at Andrew Tate, making fun of him for being bald and banned on social media platforms.

Adin Ross takes shots at Andrew Tate after the kickboxer leaves his stream

Andrew Tate was recently permanently banned from Instagram and Facebook for violating Meta’s policy on “Dangerous organizations and individuals.” Soon thereafter, Tate joined Ross on stream to talk about his recent ban and other things, but things got awkward towards the end.

The kickboxer told Adin that he would not leave the stream if the former sang. The Twitch streamer caved and sang a little line for Tate, perhaps hoping to keep him around. He crooned:

“Andrew please don’t go.”

However, Andrew Tate’s response did not seem to be what Ross was hoping for. Tate left the stream, but not before saying:

"That was terrible."

The stream immediately went to full screen, where Adin looked genuinely shocked and too stunned to speak. However, he did not let the dead air last for long, immediately taking shots at the recently-banned streamer, blurting out:

“F**k you. That’s why your Instagram got banned. And you’re never gettin’ it back.”

Adin Ross smiled the entire time he sent out his message for the “Top G” Andrew Tate, seemingly nonplussed by the fact that Tate would no doubt inevitably see the clip.

He continued:

“And you’re always gonna be bald, no matter what you do. I know you’re gonna see this. You’re always gonna be bald, and have a banned Instagram. The number one most viewed app in the world, you’re banned on.”

Adin held nothing back as he took shot after shot at Andrew Tate, saying that no matter what he did, the kickboxer was never getting back on the biggest platform in the world, adding:

“That’s your get-back. Take a private jet, take a yacht, go to Instagram headquarters, demand it and they’re gonna shut you down. But I thought you were God! I thought God can’t get shut down! That’s a shame, Mr. T! That’s a shame.”

While Andrew Tate is yet to respond to the shots taken by the Twitch streamer, Reddit certainly found his take interesting.

Reddit responds to Adin making fun of Andrew Tate on Twitch

This clip, unsurprisingly, found its way on LiveStreamFails. Some supported the Twitch streamer’s takes, while others did not think it was brave to wait until Tate left to start mocking him.

A Redditor thought this was the beginning of the streamer’s “Joker arc”, while another said it looked like Adin was doing a live news report in Gotham.

Was this a win for Adin? Some thought so, while others disagreed, saying the streamer waited until Tate left to start talking smack. In one Redditor’s opinion, there is not much left to leech off of Andrew Tate, and soon he will not be worth having on stream anyway.

Several on Reddit discussed if this was really an Adin win

Quite a few people thought it was a great clip and appreciated what Adin Ross had to say about Andrew Tate. Others did not really care for the content creator, but since they dislike Tate more, everything balanced out for them.

Many thought it was a very comical moment, regardless of how they felt about Adin

Not everyone appreciated that Andrew Tate was ridiculed after he left the stream, but viewers will have to wait and see if Adin Ross will say something to Tate’s face on another livestream.

