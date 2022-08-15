“He paid it fully”: IShowSpeed claims Twitch streamer Adin Ross paid $20,000 to get him out of jail following swatting incident

In a rather interesting turn of events, YouTube sensation IShowSpeed, on August 11, revealed that Twitch streamer Adin Ross had paid $20,000 to bail him out of jail following a swatting incident that went viral on the internet.

For the uninitiated, swatting is when people unnecessarily lead the police to an innocent target in an act of harassment. Controversial streamer IShowSpeed opened up regarding the incident he was involved in, reassuring fans of his well-being and blatantly revealing that Adin Ross paid his entire bail amount to get him out of jail.

IShowSpeed shares experience involving Adin Ross bailing him out

(Timestamp 43:57)

During IShowSpeed's most recent broadcast, the YouTube streamer explained the situation in its entirety to his viewers.

While answering a few questions regarding the swatting incident and the cost of his bail, IShowSpeed claimed that popular Twitch streamer and his close friend Adin Ross had paid $20,000, saying:

"'How much was your bail?' It was $20,000. My boy Adin came in clutch. He paid it fully. He wired it. Obviously, he wasn’t in town, so he wired it to the confederation of the department I was in."

Revealing more about his experience, he further added:

"It was really pretty simple. They gave me back all my stuff — my phone, my pants that I was with. I didn’t have any shoes on, so they just gave me some flip-flops.”

As of the time of writing, Ross himself hasn't commented on the claim yet.

Fans react to IShowSpeed's experience

As expected, the majority of the fans welcomed the content creator back and even appreciated him for entertaining his viewers despite going through a rough patch.

Sharing a wide spectrum of reactions, here's what fans had to say:

Fan reactions (Image via IShowSpeed/YouTube)

Swatting is a criminal act

Swatting is the criminal act of registering complaints under false pretenses in order to have law enforcement take action by going to the given address. It is often, if not always, targeted towards big streamers and online personalities, ensuring that thousands of viewers witness the consequences.

Over the past couple of weeks, many prominent streamers and creators have been the unfortunate targets of swatting, where viewers watched law enforcement get involved with armed weapons.

For instance, on July 30, 2022, Apex Legends popular streamer ImperialHal was swatted by an armed police force during his broadcast. Keffals, another Twitch streamer, was swatted on August 5, 2022, leaving her concerned about her safety and well-being.

This goes to show that Adin Ross and Speed aren't the only streamers who have been victims of swatting.

