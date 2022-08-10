Adin Ross gets swatted by armed police for the second time, forced to end livestream soon after

Popular streamer Adin Ross was the latest victim of live swatting on Twitch, with viewers able to see an armed police force storm his streaming studio. For those unaware, swatting is a criminal act of registering a complaint/emergency to the police under false pretenses in order to promote an armed response to the address.

The act is more often targeted at big personalities like celebrities, streamers, and creators, with viewers witnessing the ensuing chaos unfold. In that regard, during Adin Ross' August 7, 2022 broadcast, the content creator was about to wrap up his gambling stream when four police officers barged into his studio with weapons.

As one can already imagine, the resultant clip went insanely viral on multiple social media handles, with several fans and followers providing their take.

Twitch streamer Adin Ross gets swatted for the second time

Swatting is unfortunately a common occurrence for big creators. Furthermore, such unconscionable circumstances often force them to permanently relocate for their safety.

And that's precisely what Twitch sensation Adin Ross' fans got to witness during his most recent broadcast. In the viral clip, the camera angle allowed viewers to witness the entire room. As mentioned above, the entire debacle was broadcast to thousands, including fellow streamers who Ross was collaborating with. Suffice to say, the creator was shocked and unnerved.

After 10 minutes, the Twitch powerhouse returned to his studio to end his livestream and also address his viewers regarding the incident. Closing out on his broadcast, Ross lamented:

"Alright, I am ending this stream. Whatever troll did this, you did it, you f*cking did it, you officially did it. It's never happening ever again, crazy. All right guys, I'm ending, you guys have a good night, I will see you guys soon. That was insane."

In a strange course of events, Ross' good friend and controversial streamer IShowSpeed also got swatted by armed police officers. Taking place a few hours after the aforementioned incident, the latter creator was immediately commanded to switch off the livestream.

This subsequently led to many speculating about the connection between the two debacles.

Fortunately, both Adin Ross and IShowSpeed are alive and safe. Soon after the swatting incident, the former took to his official Twitter handle to reassure fans of his wellbeing. Labeling it as nothing short of traumatizing, the gambling star noted:

"I'm okay, I appreciate everyone who’s been checking on me, asking and stuff. I’ll obviously update you guys on the full story later on when I'm ready to come out with that the whole story but traumatizing man, it's scary, it's what comes with being in this position and we're still in shock."

Social media reacts to Adin Ross' horrifying swatting incident

As expected, fans were extremely confused by the sudden raid. While many of them initially deemed the police force as fake, there was widespread concern for Ross' safety after the stream ended:

Fans reaction (All Things Twitch/YouTube)

Adin and IShowSpeed are not the first streamers who've been swatted in recent months. Many renowned faces in the community, including Twitch's most-watched creator, xQc, have been in similarly terrifying situations.

In the past, such false registrations have often led to dangerous consequences and significant punishments for those found responsible. The repercussions of making a hoax call to the police force are extremely severe.

Unfortunately, despite numerous safety measures and rules, high-profile streamers and creators are often subjected to such perilous situations.

