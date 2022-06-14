Adin Ross donates 10K to RSGLORYANDGOLD brain cancer fund

The 68-year-old streamer Tony “RSGLORYANDGOLD” announced recently that he was diagnosed with brain cancer, and among the people who gave, Adin Ross dropped $10,000 on the streamer.

The elder streamer began playing Runescape on Twitch about eight years ago and grew a helpful, loving community over the years. It was a class move from Adin Ross, who stood to gain nothing and helped the other streamer by putting the donation amount over the 30K the streamer was seeking.

Adin Ross gives generously to Runescape streamer’s brain cancer fund

A recent Adin Ross stream led to a chat about RSGLORYANDGOLD and his brain cancer fund, and the streamer wasn’t sure if his donation went through at first. Perhaps worried it was blocked, he went to check, and it was at the top of “Recent Donations.”

“Nah, I don’t know if it blocked it, oh no, it didn’t block it, I found it, it worked. Here, lemme show ya’ll.”

Switching to his OBS setup, he quickly changed that to show the GoFundMe page that RSGLORYANDGOLD started after receiving his brain cancer diagnosis on June 4, 2022.

“Right here, went through. Aye bro, f**kin, bro, I swear I knew exactly who this was, bro.”

Adin has gone on record before to say he played Runescape, so giving back to the community in such a big way was surely appreciated. No matter the reason, it was a very generous donation, and in less than 10 days, the streamer’s goal on GoFundMe was met.

Reddit discusses Adin Ross’ donation to RSGLORYANDGOLD

While Adin Ross may be a polarizing streamer and content creator, many are still glad he made this kind of move to help. One user on Reddit was shocked not that Tony had cancer, but it was a pair of malignant brain tumors.

Some mocked Adin regardless, talking about how he gave away a fraction of the money he's scammed from viewers in the past to a good cause. Another replied that while they hated Adin, this was a great move.

Others are still waiting to see if Keemstar winds up donating to the cause since Keemstar accused Tony of being a convicted pedophile. There is hope that the content creator will donate to make amends. As of this writing, that has not appeared to have happened, but there is hope either way.

According to some, Keemstar's accusations towards Tony won't be forgotten (Image via LiveStreamFails/Reddit)

Some on Reddit said that no matter what people think of Adin Ross, it was an incredible donation and a kind thing to do. It shouldn’t be minimized or downplayed simply because people don’t like Adin. No matter the reason, it was a good deed.

Adin Ross, though he may be polarizing, his donation should not be minimized based on how people feel (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor agreed and posted the link to the GoFundMe, saying that even if people hate Adin, this was still a massively kind thing to do for another person. One person in the thread also pointed to a time or two that Adin gave them. It’s something the streamer frequently does on his Discord channel.

Although Adin will no doubt continue to be a divisive figure in the world of content creation, he gave generously and freely to another content creator who was in desperate need and should be commended for his generosity.

