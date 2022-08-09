"Traumatizing, man!"- Adin Ross reacts after getting swatted live on stream

In an unfortunate turn of events, Twitch streamer Adin Ross was swatted live on stream during a recent broadcast and took to Twitter to address the situation with his community. On August 7, four police officers entered Adin Ross' residence with their weapons drawn.

In a 45-second Twitter video, Adin spoke about the situation and stated that he would provide the full context for it later. He claimed that the entire ordeal was traumatizing:

"Look, I'm okay. I appreciate everyone that's checked on me, asking stuff. I'll obviously update you guys with the full story later on, when I bring... and come out with the full story but... Traumatizing, man!"

Adin Ross updates fans after getting swatted on stream

adin @adinross I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. I got swatted last night, very very scary. I’m okay. I love you guys. Also speed got swatted aswell, we just got off the phone he’s okay! Sick world we live in man. ❤️ https://t.co/MN0BxHeAOZ

The American personality broke silence regarding the swatting situation on August 9 and posted an update on Twitter. He thanked the community members who reached out to him and confirmed that YouTuber Darren "IShowSpeed" also got swatted.

Adin explained that these unprecedented events occurred because of his position and stated that he was still in shock:

"It's scary. It's what comes with being in this position, and we're still in shock. You know, me and Pami, but appreciate everyone's been showing love and showing a lot of support."

He then shifted his focus to talking about IShowSpeed and said:

You know, this time, I also heard that Speed just got hit with a swat attack as well. Um, so... It's a sick, cruel world we live in, man. But I really appreciate everyone checking in on me and, you know. I just got off the phone with Speed, and he's doing good."

The short video came to an end when Adin Ross mentioned:

"Y'all just got to... it's a real world we live in, man! It's sickening but... Just yeah, man. Thank you, guys. I love you."

Fans react to Adin's update

The 21-year-old content creator's update went viral on the social media platform, with more than 680 fans providing their take on the situation. Fans posted heartfelt messages and were happy to see that their favorite content creator was fine:

rae ♱ @brattfeen @adinross I’m glad both of you are okay🤍 so sorry this happened to the both of you. @adinross I’m glad both of you are okay🤍 so sorry this happened to the both of you.

Community members shared a video in which a user, who was an alleged accomplice to the swatting, was bragging on Snapchat about it:

FaZe Ronaldo also reacted to the Twitch streamer's address:

FaZe Ronaldo @StableRonaldo @adinross so cringe kids who swatt like what do you get out of that @adinross so cringe kids who swatt like what do you get out of that

Several Twitter users spoke about IShowSpeed's situation and claimed that the YouTuber prank called the police officials. Some asked Adin to stop making excuses for Darren:

Quarry @Quarrystephens7 @adinross Speed didn’t get swatted he prank called the cops stop making excuses for him he’s old enough to know he shouldn’t do that @adinross Speed didn’t get swatted he prank called the cops stop making excuses for him he’s old enough to know he shouldn’t do that

Zincx @NotZincx @adinross Speed actually prank called the cops on his stream today and acted like he was dying, i think thats why they came the first time, then the second time they came it was because he set a ps4 on fire in his backyard @adinross Speed actually prank called the cops on his stream today and acted like he was dying, i think thats why they came the first time, then the second time they came it was because he set a ps4 on fire in his backyard

#LimitDODO @DODOlmaoo @adinross Didnt speed got "swatted" bc he called the cops if he can light his ps4 and then said he needs Help. I dont really know just saw a clip so yh @adinross Didnt speed got "swatted" bc he called the cops if he can light his ps4 and then said he needs Help. I dont really know just saw a clip so yh

Fans suggested that Adin Ross should get in touch with xQc to learn how the latter dealt with the harrowing situation:

Adin’s Stabber @Tacos4Lunch @adinross Talk to Xqc about how to deal with the issue cause I fear there’s more to come tbh . Reason I’m saying to tak to him cause he used to get swatted daily for months and had to move over 5 times . Love you babe glad you guys are ok @adinross Talk to Xqc about how to deal with the issue cause I fear there’s more to come tbh . Reason I’m saying to tak to him cause he used to get swatted daily for months and had to move over 5 times . Love you babe glad you guys are ok

Here are some more fan reactions:

` @_________2_1 @adinross glad you're okay <3 also, i know you want to keep people informed about stuff but if there's an ongoing investigation probably better not to. much love @adinross glad you're okay <3 also, i know you want to keep people informed about stuff but if there's an ongoing investigation probably better not to. much love

Manny999 @WavEManny @adinross This was my worst fear becoming a big streamer @adinross This was my worst fear becoming a big streamer

Adin is one of the biggest personalities on Twitch. He has 6,329,018 followers and averages more than 70k viewers per stream. He is primarily a Just Chatting streamer who has a keen interest in games such as the NBA 2K series, Grand Theft Auto 5, Minecraft, and Fortnite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish