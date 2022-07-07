IShowSpeed gets a hilarious jump scare while playing 'The True Ingredients'

Darren "IShowSpeed" found himself in a comical moment while playing a Spongebob-themed horror game called The True Ingredients in his latest stream.

The streamer was seen boasting about the ease with which he was accomplishing the in-game tasks, claiming how it was not scary. However, in a comical turn of events, he appeared to be startled by the appearance of a scary Mr Krabs in the game.

The 19-year-old usually streams every day and recently found himself in the middle of ridicule after lighting a firework inside his room. He was on the receiving end of laughter again after being hilariously jump scared by a game that he claimed was not scary.

IShowSpeed gets spooked instantly after claiming he was not scared by the horror game

In a recent livestream uploaded to his channel, Darren was seen playing a game made by one of his viewers - The True Ingredients. The game features the characters in the popular TV cartoon called Spongebob Squarepants, except the characters in the game were distorted and scarier.

IShowSpeed was initially given the task of making the famous Krabby Patty before being charged a ludicrous amount of money for his order. Upon his inability to pay, his in-game character was thrown into a dark and dingy mazelike basement.

(Watch the full stream here. Timestamp: 30:59)

But before he could be transported there, the owner of the in-game shop, Mr Krab, appeared in front of him. While Speed initially boasted of not being scared by his sudden arrival, he was on the receiving end of a jump scare after the character turned into a scary animation.

The streamer got startled and hilariously started to chant the intro song of another animated show called Phineas and Ferb. He exclaimed:

"There's 104 days of summer vacation...F*** man! F***! F***! F*** man!...damn! F*** man!"

Fans found the streamer's reaction to be hilarious

Fans were left in a state of laughter after IShowSpeed's outlandish reaction to the horror clip in the game. Darren regularly gets caught up in the middle of some kind of ridiculous moment; this was no different after he boastfully declared that he wasn't scared by the game. Here's what the viewers had to say about the clip:

Tyler Jones @tjones12341 @lfcJ7_ Serious question, does having outlandish fake reactions appeal to anyone over the age of 13? Or are children his main demographic? @lfcJ7_ Serious question, does having outlandish fake reactions appeal to anyone over the age of 13? Or are children his main demographic?

yo @swaggerrollo @lfcJ7_ started to sing the theme of phineas and ferb @lfcJ7_ started to sing the theme of phineas and ferb😭😭😭

🇧🇷 @IfcAiden_ @lfcJ7_ Its crazy how lowkey smart he is with how he hops on different trends. @lfcJ7_ Its crazy how lowkey smart he is with how he hops on different trends.

Mamba @Mambawtf @lfcJ7_ Why’d he start singing phineas and ferb out of nowhere he can’t be a real human @lfcJ7_ Why’d he start singing phineas and ferb out of nowhere he can’t be a real human😭😭😭

IShowSpeed presently boasts over 9.29 million subscribers. He recently reached the landmark after celebrating it in a video uploaded on Sunday. He streams almost daily and is seen playing different games such as FIFA, Fall Guys, and others.

