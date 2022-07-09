IShowSpeed plays 1v1 but doesn’t realize he's kicking the ball into his own team's goal

Darren "IShowSpeed" was at the center of another comical mishap after his latest stream went viral. While doing a training video, Darren was seen taking on one of the kids at the football training ground. Hilariously enough, he appeared to have tackled the girl off the ball only to score in his own net without realizing he was giving away free points to his opposition.

The content creator uploaded the IRL video last night, documenting his footballing adventures in a training center in his town. This was his third footballing IRL video. The previous two involved him playing on the ground with his viewers.

IShowSpeed hilariously scores own goals without realizing what he's doing

In a recent livestream, the 19-year-old YouTuber was practicing in a training facility in his hometown of Ohio. Donning a Portugal jersey, IShowSpeed was hoping to emulate the skills of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. However, he was left red-faced after losing to a child in a 1v1 match-up and making several other mistakes as well.

An hour into the stream, IShowSpeed was tasked with taking on some of the kids present in the arena. He appeared to be losing most of his bouts, however, it wasn't until the third child came up that he really embarrassed himself. After tackling the ball from the girl, the Ohio-native comically dribbled his way to his own goal before cheering for himself:

"Too easy, too easy."

To make matters worse, he did it again a second time before the lead trainer interjected:

"You're scoring at your own goal. You have to score right here (the opposite side)."

It was at this point that the YouTuber realized he was scoring in the wrong goal and sank to the ground in disappointment.

Fans laugh at Darren's expense

The 19-year-old content creator was able to create a comical stream for his fans, this time by embarrassing himself in front of kids in a football training stream. Here are some of the comments made by viewers:

Fans share their thoughts after watching Darren play football (Image via Speedy Boykins/YouTube)

IShowSpeed currently has over 9.4 million subscribers after reaching the nine million milestone earlier this week. He regularly livestreams on his channel, playing various games such as FIFA and Fall Guys. He also does IRL streams occasionally.

