How to get more Show-Bucks in Fall Guys

Fall Guys has finally found its new home in the Epic Games Store. In celebration of this new chapter in the bean battle royale, the game has rebooted its seasons and also introduced some major changes to the currency system.

For starters, the game no longer has a price tag, and it is now free to play. This move was so huge for the game that it doubled the number of concurrent players, according to Epic Games, who shared the exciting news on Twitter.

"A huge week for Fall Guys with more than 2x their previous PC CCU record, contributing to a record number of active players for the store last Tuesday. Thank you to all the new beans! Always stumbling, never not stumbling."

Naturally, to keep the game free to play, some changes were made to its in-game monetization methods. For example, Crowns will no longer be used to purchase items but are instead converted to Kudos. As for premium currencies, a new one is being added to the game: Show-Bucks. Here is what Show-Bucks are all about in Fall Guys.

Show-Bucks in Fall Guys: How to get them and what they’re spent on

After the new 'Free For All' season of the game was released, players logging in would have noticed some major changes to the in-game currencies. There are two types that players should be aware of: Kudos and Show-Bucks.

Should players hop into Fall Guys and visit the in-game store, they can peruse the crazy amount of cosmetics that can be purchased and worn. These include tops, bottoms, nameplates, colors, nicknames, emotes, faceplates, and even celebration dances.

Each cosmetic item also comes in various rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Event (only available during special events).

Most cosmetic items can be purchased with Show-Bucks. Unfortunately, Show-Bucks can only be obtained by spending real money. Only a very small amount is earned from leveling up the Season 1 Battle Pass. By the end of the Battle Pass, players will have earned 1500 Show-Bucks.

Keeping that in mind, Show-Bucks come in packages. Here is what each tier is and how much it costs:

1000 Show-Bucks : $7.99

: $7.99 2800 Show-Bucks : $19.99

: $19.99 5000 Show-Bucks : $31.99

: $31.99 13500 Show-Bucks: $79.99

Considering the prices above, players who earn Show-Bucks leveling up their Battle Pass will earn slightly more than $8 worth of Show-Bucks for free.

Fortunately, not all the cosmetics in Fall Guys come with a real-money price tag. Players can earn Kudos by playing the game. However, some changes were made to how Kudos is earned. Before the Free For All update, players would earn Kudos at the end of a match just for participating. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Kudos is now earned from challenges, special events, and from the Season Pass as well. However, players can earn Kudos at a much faster pace. More importantly, Kudos can be traded for cosmetics, like skins, typically belonging to the Common-tier variety.

