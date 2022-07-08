Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge: Time, store items, challenges and more revealed

Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge is a limited-time event that allows players to earn some free rewards in the Sweet Thieves mode. It made its way to the servers on July 7 and will end on July 12.

The Abstergo's Challenge will end at the following timings:

East Coast US: 4 am EDT

West Coast US: 1 am PDT

UK: 9 am BST

Europe: 10 am CEST

The Sweet Thieves mode returns to the Fall Guys, giving players a chance to win some Assassin's Creed-inspired cosmetics without spending a dime.

Ezio skins and the Leap of Faith have already been added to the game, but those were locked behind the battle pass.

Eivor and Odin skins are also available in the store as a microtransaction to celebrate the 15th year of the Assassin's Creed franchise.

All you need to know about limited-time event Abstergo's Challenge in Fall Guys

Refresher

For those unfamiliar with the Fall Guys mini-game mode Sweet Thieves, here's a quick recap.

The contestants are divided into two teams, Thieves and Guardians. Thieves' goal is to steal candies and carry them to designated holes without getting grabbed by the Guardians.

The game mode adds a special mechanic where Thieves can go invisible if they stay still or walk, which is another new feature in this game mode.

Abstergo's Challenge Rewards

Abstergo's Challenge Rewards (Image via Fall Guys)

To earn the rewards of this challenge, players need to fulfill specific objectives. Completing these objectives will earn them points.

Here are the five rewards to unlock at subsequent levels:

At 100 points - Animus Trainee nickname At 200 points - 200 Kudos At 300 points - Apple of Eden Nameplate At 500 points - Animus Synchronizing Pattern At 1000 points - Apple of Eden Costume

The 10 Sweet Thieves challenges that players need to complete to get the free rewards in Abstergo's Challenge event

Each challenge is worth 100 points. To earn the rewards, players need to finish all of the challenges during the limited-time event.

The challenges are listed below:

Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves three times Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves once Carry Candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves Carry candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves Press the button as a Thief once in Sweet Thieves Win Sweet Thieves 10 times Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves once Win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves once As a Guardian grab five Thieves in Sweet Thieves As a Guardian grab 20 Thieves in Sweet Thieves

NOTE: Players need to finish all the challenges in order to get the rewards

How to start Sweet Thieves

Select Show Selector in the Main Menu to play the Sweet Thieves mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

To start a Sweet Thieves match in Fall Guys, players need to go to the Show Selector option in the main menu. Press Ctrl on PC, X on Xbox, and Square on PS.

Once in the Show Selector, under Live Shows, select 'Sweet Thieves' and unselect all other modes to ensure matchmaking only happens for the desired mode.

Select Sweet Thieves mode and unselect others to play the mode (Image via Sportskeeda)

The mini-game mode is a refreshing break from the normal races in Fall Guys, although some players have noted that getting a game as a Guardian is quite tricky. Considering you need to play as both teams to get all the rewards, time is of the essence.

Slip on your hidden blades and don the hood because the Abstergo's Challenge is only available until Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

