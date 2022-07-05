How to win Golden Goal Challenge in Fall Guys

Fall Guys had a brand new relaunch in June as the popular game went free-to-play. It also made its debut on Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles. To keep players engaged, Mediatonic has introduced various events and rewards in the game. Players will now be able to enjoy the Golden Goal Challenge to get a burst of soccer-inspired fun and earn more rewards.

Fall Guys was an alternative take on the battle royale genre and gained massive popularity after its release. Unlike traditional battle royale titles, the game doesn't infuse violence and fighting. Instead, a hundred players have to outlast each other across different platform-based puzzles in the game. The last standing is declared the winner, and they can earn various rewards that include various costumes or skins for the in-game characters. With the addition of features like cross-play and cross-progression, the game is back on the popularity charts. The Golden Goal Challenge is one of the many challenges that are available in the game at the moment.

The Golden Goal Challenge is live in Fall Guys

The Golden Goal Challenge is a time-limited affair, so players have limited time to complete this challenge. Golden goal first appeared towards the end of 2021 and has been making regular appearances in the game.

The Golden Goal Challenge is a team-based challenge in Fall Guys and coordination and communication are essential. Each round takes place between four teams, each team has four members, and every match involves two rounds of fall ball played between all four groups.

The challenge's objective is to score the first goal as it is the decider. Each round lasts for five seconds before going into overtime. That's all a player will need to do to win the Golden Goal Challenge in Fall Guys. The round will continue until the main goal gets scored. The counter will still count for the remainder of the period if a goal is scored in the first five seconds.

That's everything a player will need to know before playing the Golden Goal Challenge in Fall Guys. Given the time-limited nature of the event, players should participate at the earliest. Compared to traditional races, the chances of getting crowns are much higher. Hence, the challenge is one of the favorites of the players.

There are plenty of things for players to do in the first season

The Golden Goal Challenge is one of the several things players can try out in the game. With the relaunch, a brand new season has been introduced, and players can make the most of it to win different rewards in the game.

There is a brand new Season Pass with items and rewards available for both free and premium players. The rewards include different costumes, including an Among Us-themed one, and other things. With the game now free-to-play and available on all major platforms, fans can enjoy it whenever they want and on the platform of their choice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far