How to play Fall Guys on cross platform between PS5, PC, and Xbox Series (2022)

There might not be any shortage of battle royales in the gaming market, but Fall Guys' adaptation of the genre is something truly different. As players take the form of beans, there is no loot to collect or weapons to upgrade, just the simple joy of running around on different maps in a clumsy yet funny manner.

Recently, this humorously attractive game has become free-to-play, and it has features like cross-play and cross-progression.

Since its release, Fall Guys has gained massive popularity very quickly. Unlike typical battle royales, there is no killing or violence as players compete with each other in the ultimate test of survival. The objective is to be the last player standing, but that's easier said than done. Every match has several difficult levels, and the player who survives them all emerges as the winner. The game also supports cross-progression, as mentioned above, and in order to enjoy it, players need to enable it beforehand and knowing the steps will make the process easier.

Players need to enable cross-progression on their account

With the recent developments, players will require an Epic Games Store account regardless if they want to enable cross-progression or not. Therefore, after creating an account, players must head over to the main website and log in to their accounts.

After creating an account and logging in, players need to complete the following steps:

Once logged in, players will have to head over to the 'Accounts' section from the dropdown menu.

On the Accounts page, there will be an option named 'Connections.'

Upon selecting that option, players will be able to choose the platforms they want to link their accounts with. These platforms include all the available consoles, including Xbox and Nintendo Switch, where the game made its debut on June 21.

After selecting the platform, players will have to connect by pressing the right button.

After it's done, click on 'Link Account,' which will open the non-Epic Games Store account.

The last step should be completed automatically, which will link a player's Epic Games Store account with their respective non-Epic Games Store account.

After completing these steps correctly, players can switch freely between different platforms without losing their progress. A single account will save all their progression, and they can continue seamlessly on another platform. However, players will need to ensure that they don't have the same account open simultaneously on both platforms, as it will give an error code.

Players can also enjoy cross-play with Fall Guys, and they can play together with other players on different platforms. This feature is enabled by default, so players won't have to do anything to enable it. However, players can turn it off from the in-game options if they want to play only with players on the same platform.

Fall Guys has been relaunched as a free-to-play title on June 21, and players can now enjoy all the fun that the game has to offer at no cost. The first season is also live, and players can earn different rewards, which will allow them to customize their beans as much as they want. Overall, Fall Guys is an excellent experience for anyone who wants to enjoy a battle royale game of a different type.

