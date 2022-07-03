Fall Guys Season 1 end date explored

Fall Guys finally going free to play made the title more popular than ever, with its servers seeing a massive influx of new players. In just 48 hours, the title enjoyed a whopping 20 million, making the game much more popular than it was during its initial launch in 2020.

The free-to-play release, season 1, also kicked off, bringing in a new battle pass and a massive collection of cosmetics.

which are you? (costumes available in store now woo) some people serve banana watersome people drink banana watersome people are banana waterwhich are you? (costumes available in store now woo) https://t.co/IhjJzRH1GD

Season 1 will be the first of many for the free-to-play title, as Mediatonic is looking to have a stacked roadmap for the game set to introduce many seasons and events as time progresses.

Fall Guys season 1 will end on August 29, 2022. Therefore, players who are grinding the battle pass, looking to get their hands on every single cosmetic reward, will have a short time to obtain them all.

Fall Guys' free-to-play launch has been incredibly successful

While Fall Guys are technically on season 7, developers have reset the cycle. This means that what should be season 7 will be season 1. The free-to-play launch came with a reboot for its seasons. The new one began as soon as the previous, season 6, ended on June 21, 2022.

The free-to-play launch also marked Fall Guys’ entry into the Xbox and Nintendo consoles and the highly-coveted crossplay feature. The battle royale now allows players to use the cross-platform feature. Players can access the feature across all the devices on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Switch.

Additionally, the title dropped with exciting new cosmetics that players will be able to adorn their jellybeans with. While some skins need to be paid for, a lot can be unlocked through the season battle pass itself.

Season 1 will run for just over two months. Hence, the battle pass will wrap up on August 29, 2022. The time needed to rank up per season will be rather limited. Players who have already invested in the pass will need more time daily to complete the tiers.

Season 2 will likely start as soon as season 1 ends. It is expected to be accompanied by a new set of rounds, rewards, and new challenges. The game will likely feature a two-month seasonal cycle, with six seasons spanning over a year.

Fall Guys is developed by Mediatonic and currently published by Epic Games. The game involves up to 60 players who control jellybean-like creatures and compete against each other in a series of randomly selected mini-games, such as obstacle courses or tag. Players are eliminated as the rounds progress until the last remaining player is eventually crowned the winner.

