How to change your name in Fall Guys on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X

Fall Guys is finally free-to-play, and the highly popular “jelly bean battle royale” has also made its way to both Xbox and Nintendo while at the same time allowing crossplay across all the available platforms that it’s on.

Fans have been having a rather fun time booting up the game on their devices and playing it with their friends. The free-to-play launch has been incredibly successful for the title, and Fall Guys saw a whopping 20 million active users in just 48 hours.

The game received an influx of many new players who were unable to try out the game during its initial launch in 2020, and going by the success, Mediatonic has decided to release a Season 1 as well as a battle pass.

With new players coming into the game and with the title now available on more platforms than ever, it’s time to talk about some beginner guides that players will need to be aware of. Today’s article, in particular, will talk about how players can change their in-game names in Fall Guys across all platforms.

Changing the in-game name in Fall Guys

With so many new players hitting the servers in the last couple of days, many fans would not only like to customize their jelly bean looks in the game but get their hands on a unique in-game name as well.

Having a unique username will allow players to be more easily recognizable by their friends while adding a bit more flair to their customized character.

To change their names, players will need to use the built-in feature that Fall Guys already comes with. This feature was temporarily disabled in the game, as many in the community were abusing the mechanic and keeping profanities as their usernames in the game.

Now that the title is free to play, the feature is live once again, and players will be able to use it by:

Going to the Edit Profile icon on the in-game screen where they will get additional features.

Players will then find an option that will allow them to change their in-game name.

Gamers will then need to put a unique name that will make them more easily identifiable by friends. Players will also need to avoid using a name that others have already picked before them.

After setting the name and clicking “Save Changes,” the new username will be set.

It’s important to note here that players should also avoid using profanities in their in-game name as it can get their profiles banned. Just any word cannot be chosen to make a name. While Mediatonic allows for a fair bit of freedom for players to make their names as unique as possible, there are certain restrictions and guidelines that players must abide by.

With the Spartan Showdown event around the corner, many players are quite excited to see what other exciting features the title will receive in the coming months.

