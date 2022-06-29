Fall Guys Spartan Showdown: Release date, time, rewards, and more revealed

To celebrate the title going free-to-play, Fall Guys’ developers Mediatonic will be launching a crossover event with Halo, which will be dubbed “Spartan Showdown." The event will be held from June 30, and will run for just under a week, coming to an end on July 4.

During the event, players will be able to complete various challenges to get a chance at obtaining a variety of Halo-themed cosmetics.

The Spartan Showdown event starts in 2 days, we'll have some pretty cool store items available too! I wonder what they'll be #MasterChief Literally can't believe this is real (it is real)

The announcement was initially made as part of the Xbox Games Showcase Extended event, where Mediatonic stated that Falls Guys players will be able to see Master Chief make his way into the battle royale as a cosmetic.

The crossover will celebrate the title finally going free-to-play and arriving on Xbox as well as Nintendo.

As the event will run for only five days, players will have a limited amount of time to get their hands on all the event-exclusive cosmetics that the Spartan Showdown will have to offer.

Fall Guys Spartan Showdown event: All features and rewards

Fall Guys’ upcoming Spartan Showdown event will primarily be a Duos-based competition that will play host to up to 22-30 players per match.

Fans will be able to earn 1 Crown for every win that they receive across six different competitions that will be made available during the event.

For the race courses, players will get to play:

Tip Toe

Gate Crash

Dizzy Heights

For survival-based competitions, players will be able to enjoy:

Big Shots

Thin Ice

For the Finale

Blast Ball

As for the rewards, Mediatonic is yet to provide an entire list of goodies that players will be able to get their hands on. However, for now, they have mentioned a few that fans will be able to obtain as they keep completing challenges in the event. They are:

Spartan at Heart (Nickname) - 100 points

200 Kudos - 200 points

SPARTAN (Nameplate) - 500 points

AI Construct (Pattern) - 700 points

Purrfect Helmet - Upper (Costume) - 1000 points

Along with this, every level in the Spartan Showdown will have its own 117-inspired variation and each one will have its own helmet that players will be able to collect, which will count towards the event challenges as well.

Much like the rewards, Mediatonic has not provided details on the type of challenges that players will be required to complete to get their hands on the cosmetics. Hence, Fall Guys fans will have to wait until tomorrow to get more information after the Spartan Showdown event officially kicks off.

