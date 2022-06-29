Fall Guys x Fortnite collab details leaked ahead of time

Fortnite and Fall Guys are collaborating soon. With the latter game returning to prominence by going cross-platform and free-to-play, Epic Games seems poised to capture the popularity that Fall Guys will inevitably get.

This marks the second collaboration with another popular title in the last few weeks. Recently, Among Us and Fortnite collaborated to bring cosmetics into the battle royale.

It seems like Fall Guys will get the same treatment, but there may be more to this collaboration. Several leakers have found new information about this crossover before its soon-to-come release.

Fortnite x Fall Guys crossover information leaked before official release

There are no leaks about what the cosmetics might be, but it will be called Crown Clash. According to ShiinaBR and FNLeaksAndInfo, two very reliable leakers in the Fortnite community, there may be challenges related to the crossover.

Fall Guys just added something to their files which references "Wobble" challenges that need to be completed in Fortnite and Rocket League.



According to Fall Guys files, these quests will be released on June 29



(All information by Fall Guys collab update:Fall Guys just added something to their files which references "Wobble" challenges that need to be completed in Fortnite and Rocket League.According to Fall Guys files, these quests will be released on June 29(All information by @FNLeaksAndInfo Fall Guys collab update:Fall Guys just added something to their files which references "Wobble" challenges that need to be completed in Fortnite and Rocket League.According to Fall Guys files, these quests will be released on June 29 👀(All information by @FNLeaksAndInfo)

Leakers have discovered files similar to the "Wobble" challenges from Fortnite x Rocket League, where players had to complete challenges in the latter to access cosmetics in Fortnite.

This was possible thanks to Epic putting Rocket League, which also went free-to-play, on their store. According to FNLeaksAndInfo, the crossover might include all three games.

They report that the challenges will give tokens in Rocket League upon completion. It's currently unclear what these tokens will do, but it seems like they'll be part of the cosmetic reward.

The event may start in just a day or two, but at least one Twitter user pointed out that there's already supposed to be an event that day.

Ender @TheEnderCreepYT @ShiinaBR @FNLeaksAndInfo There's a Halo event starting on the 30th so idk if they would do 2 event at the same time @ShiinaBR @FNLeaksAndInfo There's a Halo event starting on the 30th so idk if they would do 2 event at the same time

They are correct in assuming that Epic wouldn't want to run two high-profile events simultaneously since they will only detract from one another. The tentative date for the crossovers is coming soon, so users will ultimately find out then.

Fall Guys started being available on the Epic Games Store a week ago, so the timeline for a challenge event checks out. Additionally, Epic acquired Mediatonic, the company that developed Fall Guys, about a year ago.

The developer is quickly becoming a massive player in the gaming world as they are working with several other big companies and own many others. Unreal Engine 5 could change gaming forever, and Epic owns that, too.

The Rocket League crossover (Image via Epic Games)

Since the crossover seems poised to feature all three titles, it may be wise for gamers to have downloaded all of them from the Epic Games Store. Here's how to do that for Rocket League:

Register on the Epic Games Store Enable Two-Factor Authentication on your account Download the Epic Games Launcher Visit the Epic Games Store Go to the Library. Search for Rocket League. Download.

The steps remain the same for the other games, including Fall Guys. This has to be done on a PC, though. There is no Epic Games Store on any other console, even though Fortnite is available on them.

Note: Much of this article is based on leaks and is not confirmed by Epic Games.

