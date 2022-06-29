How to solve Fall Guys error code 200_1040

Fall Guys has entered a new age, with the game opting for a free-to-play model. Unfortunately, some fans have been having trouble launching the game and experiencing the new Free For All season. The issue shows up as error code 200_1040.

This seems to be directly connected to the Epic Games Launcher, which is understandable considering that Fall Guys was only recently removed from Steam and put up on the Epic Games store.

Thankfully, there are several options for players to fix the issue. Here is how to solve the Fall Guys error code 200_1040.

Every method for fixing Fall Guys error code 200_1040

Verify the game files

Just like Steam, the Epic Games Launcher has an option to verify game files. This is to ensure the files aren’t corrupted or missing. If an important file is missing, Fall Guys may cease to function entirely. Thankfully, verifying the game files will replace anything that is missing.

Step 1 : Launch the Epic Games Launcher and open up your library of games.

Step 2 : Locate Fall Guys in your library. Just below the box art, you will see three horizontal dots. Select them.

Step 3: In the menu that appears, choose the 'Verify' option near the middle of the menu.

The Epic Games Launcher will now scan the game files to see if anything is missing or corrupted. When the process is complete, go ahead and launch the game again to see if it fixed the 200_1040 error code.

Flush the computer’s DNS system

The 200_1040 error code can be linked to players having issues connecting to the game's online features. After all, the game is strictly multiplayer and requires an online connection at all times. Naturally, gamers should turn to flushing their computer’s DNS system.

Step 1 : Open the Windows menu and search for CMD. That’s the Command Prompt.

Step 2 : Choose 'Run as Administrator' from the Windows menu. You will need administrative powers to continue.

Step 3 : Now type each of these commands in the same order: ipconfig/flushdns , ipconfig/registerdns , ipconfig/release , ipconfig/renew , netsh winsock reset . Do not include the commas.

Step 4: Restart your PC and try launching the game again.

Double-check system requirements

Finally, if nothing we’ve listed here works, then it is best to double-check the game's system requirements. Fall Guys may not require the most beastly machine, but it does need a decent system. For those struggling, compare the minimum requirements with your own machine.

Minimum system requirements:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i5/AMD equivalent

: Intel Core i5/AMD equivalent RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : NVIDIA GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7950

: NVIDIA GTX 660/AMD Radeon HD 7950 HDD: 2 GB

Recommended system requirements:

OS : Windows 10 64-bit

: Windows 10 64-bit CPU : Intel Core i7/AMD equivalent

: Intel Core i7/AMD equivalent RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB GPU : Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB/AMD RX 470

: Nvidia GTX 1060 6GB/AMD RX 470 HDD: 2 GB

Don’t have a system that is above the minimum specifications? That may very well be the reason for the Fall Guys error code 200_1040, but it is the least likely possibility.

