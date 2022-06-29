5 best sandbox/builder sim games discounted in Steam Summer Sale 2022

The Steam Summer Sale has been out for a couple of days, but deals are still being seized during this time. It focuses a ton on providing the best value for the user's buck and allows players to get games they have been eyeing for a while.

Almost every genre on the Steam Store has a title on sale, and this is the perfect time to try them out.

The sandbox/builder sim genre mostly takes the backseat to the thrill of AAA games but has never been out of the spotlight for too long. These games can feel immensely satisfying and fulfilling.

They usually have a surprise lurking around every corner, which feels genuinely earned. The genre casts a broad umbrella, and there are many titles to try out.

Five discounted sandbox/builder sim games to grab at Steam Summer Sale 2022

1) Stardew Valley

The first entry on this list comes from a comparatively small developer, Eric Barone. Stardew Valley is a country-life RPG where players can live out their farming fantasy.

There are a few games that truly capture serene moments, and Stardew Valley is one of them. It has been praised for its attention to detail by a single developer who has poured his heart into this wonderful creation.

The gameplay loop for Stardew Valley revolves around the farm users inherit from their deceased grandpa. They have to utilize the tools at their disposal to ease the farming life and earn some cash.

There is also a nice story to go along with the game, adding an air of mystery. The title allows gamers to interact with dozens of NPCs, and they can also choose to make some of them lifelong partners.

Stardew Valley is available for a discounted price during the Steam Summer Sale 2022 and for anyone interested in taking a break from today's AAA titles. The game is sitting at 40% at the sale, and now is an excellent time to start with farm life.

2) Cities: Skyline

The second entry on this list is one that has been out for a while but maintained its charm. It is easily one of the best city-building sims available currently and is ripe for the take at the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

The title has been praised for its fantastic attention to detail, packed in a small, yet fulfilling package. It was developed by Colossal Order Ltd. and released in 2015.

The game is at a whopping 75% discount at the Steam Summer Sale 2022. Gameplay looks for Cities: Skylines revolves around players building and managing a city.

From breaking ground on a new park to adding new policies that benefit the commoner, Cities: Skyline lets users manage their dream city the way they envisioned it. It works best at long stretches, and they usually get lost in fine-tuning the tiny details that make their city special.

Cities: Skyline is on sale till July 7 and is part of the Steam Summer Sale 2022 catalog. Gamers can grab it and see what the hype is about for themselves.

Cities: Skyline is an excellent starter title for individuals to get into the genre.

3) Jurassic World Evolution 2

Ever since Operation Genesis was released in 2003, the park tycoon genre has never been the same. Adding dinosaurs to the park tycoon loop felt natural, and the game wasn't half bad either.

It sparked an interest in dinosaurs and added this new gameplay to the giant lizards. Frontier Developments took that idea and merged its Planet Zoo titles with dinos.

The first offering, Jurassic World Evolution, captured all the magic of Operation Genesis while adding a splash of surprise of its own. It was incredibly popular with the community, and the dinosaurs looked lifelike.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is a direct sequel to the game and adds a bunch more new elements that will send dino fans over the moon. One of their more prominent upgrades was adding 'pack hunting' to the dinosaurs' behavior.

The developers have also added aquatic dinosaurs, adding a new dynamic to the gameplay. Jurassic World Evolution 2 is an excellent title for any park tycoon fan.

The title is not too harsh on new players and is extremely easy to pick up and learn. It is worth getting for 50% off at the Steam Summer Sale 2022.

4) Age of Empires 4

Age of Empires has been at the forefront of the RTS genre for a long time. The games have been influential and are seen as bringing this genre to the limelight.

After a stint out of the main scene, Age of Empires is back with a new hit sequel which plays exactly like the originals but adds a huge touch of modernity to the genre. RTS titles have not been super successful recently, but Age of Empires IV has brought players back into the fold.

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 presents an excellent opportunity for old and new fans alike. The gameplay is virtually the same, with a few tweaks that make the title feel fresh.

Age of Empires 4 allows users to choose from the various empires in history and utilize some of the things that made them unique. The game feels quite distinct and varied when going through the eras.

The Steam Summer Sale 2022 has discounted this game by 25%. It's not much in terms of the discount, but fans should jump at any chance. Age of Empires 4 is a brilliant game to get into this summer.

5) Civilization 6

The last entry on this list is one of the best deals users can get right now. The Steam Summer Sale 2022 lists this title at a whopping 85% off.

Civilization 6 is not a new game, but it is still one of the best of its kind. The Civilization franchise spans over three decades and is widely known by most gamers. The games are seen as an escape from reality as the attention to detail is astonishing.

Civilization 6 allows players to pick various civilizations across history. They are tied to leaders, and players must utilize their various perks as they lead their empires across the horizon.

Exploration and advancement feel earned, which marks a positive achievement for the empire. Civilization 6 is genuinely one of the best turn-based strategy games out there, and it has never been more accessible than ever.

It is available for under $30 in the Steam Summer Sale 2022. The entire anthology pack is worth getting, as the price of this bundle skyrockets after the sale ends.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far