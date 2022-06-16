5 indie games that are worth comparing with AAA titles 

Indie games are truly appreciated within the gaming community. It is always nice to see games being made by a small group of people who are dedicated to providing a good gaming experience rather than making a profit. There has always been a market for indie games and with technology being more accessible than ever, indie developers are always looking at ways to innovate.

These days, indie games rival major game studios by a fair margin. Instead of being blinded by shareholders and other corporate margins, they can stick to their vision and deliver a game that can easily top the charts. Many indie games borrow heavily from mainstream games, but always strive to add their own twist of flavor.

Almost all genres in gaming have indie games and most of the time, these offer a lot more than AAA titles. This list takes a look at some of the best indie games players can try out.

5 really good indie games that are better than they should be

1) Firewatch

The first entry on this list comes from a relatively obscure video game developer, Campo Santo. They have only ever published Firewatch and have no other projects under development right now, as per public information.

Campo Santo’s incredibly well-written story about loneliness and despair in the vast wilderness is an incredible experience and leaves players with a sense of longing that is unmatched. Firewatch is a truly different indie game that is best enjoyed on quiet evenings.

Firewatch follows the story of a man named Henry who is trying to escape reality by retreating to the woods as a volunteer fire lookout. He has gone through a ton of tragedies that have left him scarred and depressed.

As a fire lookout, he must watch for any threats to the forest and report them to the proper authorities. What ensues is a 5-hour experience that takes players through a series of human emotions that really put a perspective on things.

The gameplay for Firewatch is quite simple and easy to grasp. At its core, the game is a walking simulator and there’s not much to do besides follow the story. Ambient noises do provide that perfect feeling of taking a stroll through the forest. Firewatch is a well-designed indie game that is definitely worth a shot.

2) Cuphead

This next entry is one of the biggest artistic marvels of the video game industry. Cuphead is an indie game that pays tribute to all the hand-drawn cartoons of the 20th century.

The cartoons and animations of the era were all painstakingly drawn one frame at a time. These cartoons looked fantastic and really showed the prowess of these artists. Cuphead is a game that plays like a 20th century cartoon but is a brutal monster when it comes to gameplay.

The game is a masterpiece in its own right and follows two brothers who have been indebted to the devil, and to pay off the debt, become collectors themselves. The story of Cuphead is usually lost in the endless projectiles flying at the player but is still engaging enough to keep them hooked.

Cuphead is an incredibly challenging game. There is such a small room for error that it does not feel entirely fair at times. The levels have a very interesting design to them and every enemy in the game has been immaculately perfected in killing the player over and over again.

With enough patience and practice, anything can be accomplished and Cuphead is just one of those games that players should not pass up on.

3) Undertale

One would assume that the 2D RPG genre has had its day in the sun, but indie games and older titles have kept on delivering.

Players that are truly interested in these games love the art and the narrative style. They provide a whole lot in a tiny package, which is what these games are known for. Massive stories and iconic characters all wrapped up in a neat little game is truly what sets old RPG games apart from the rest.

Undertale was released in 2015 and was developed by a lone indie game developer by the name of Toby Fox. The world of Undertale follows the story of a small child who must traverse the massive Underground, the home of monsters, and has multiple branching endings.

What sets Undertale apart from the rest is the wacky and frankly hilarious take on the RPG genre. The game asks players to make choices throughout the story, which impacts it in different ways.

Players will still remember Undertale extremely fondly years after finishing the game. Quite frankly, the indie game is one of the best RPG games available and it's right up there with the greats. It is a fantastic game that rivals any AAA title on the market.

4) Untitled Goose Game

The fourth entry on this list is as wacky as it is absurd. Untitled Goose Game comes from indie game developer House House and follows a goose as it terrorizes a nice little village.

Players control the goose and their objective is to make life hell for everyone around them. In terms of a story, there is none as the only thing players have to do is waddle around and cause absolute mayhem, which makes it the most fun indie gaming experience to date.

Untitled Goose Game has been described by players as an immaculately designed game with a simple premise. The idea of a goose rampaging and causing all sorts of hell in a tiny, peaceful village is one that is very unique. The indie game has no equal and House House has done a fantastic job in designing the world.

There are quite a few distinct characters that the player can annoy as well. The game also features achievements in the form of speed runs, which adds a ton of flavor plus replayability to the experience.

With wildlife being a part of gaming for so long, animal protagonists are taking center stage in most games these days. The Untitled Goose Game is a fantastic experience for anyone wanting to let loose and unleash carnage as a honking goose.

5) Inscryption

The final entry on this list is quite special. Inscryption is a deck-building card battler that is equal parts creepy and incredibly fun. This indie game was made by Daniel Mullins Games and was by far 2021’s best.

Inscryption has a lot of heart and soul poured into it and the game is truly one of a kind. There isn’t a card-battler on the market that offers a fantastic narrative and well-designed gameplay like Inscryption and it's easily one of the best indie titles on the scene.

Inscryption has an eerie story that, when summarized, does not do it any justice. The game revolves around card-battling mechanics as players will have to learn the rules of the game or die trying.

The card game itself is very interesting and is simple to pick up but hard to master. Everything about Inscryption just works as a game and players will spend hours just fixated on the intriguing story.

Inscryption received critical acclaim when it was released in 2021. The game is available to purchase on Steam and is a must-get for any fan of the rouge-like card-battler genre.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

