5 games that you can play for hours on end

Gaming these days is an extremely time-consuming hobby. Most AAA games have at least a 60-hour playtime. This mostly excludes side-quests and other optional content. Even small-scale indie titles have enough content as the big-budget ones. The overall scope of video games has drastically increased in the last decade and games are more engaging than ever.

One of the biggest factors in making a game popular is whether it can hold the audience's attention for long. Be it a compelling story or innovative gameplay, video games have to meet this criteria so that players keep coming back.

Some of the best games available today have so much content that players don't feel like stepping away from their seats. This list contains five must-try games that will keep players entertained for hours, if not days, on end.

5 games like Elden Ring and Forza Horizon 5 that will keep you hooked for hours on end

1) Elden Ring

Arguably the biggest release of 2022 and one of the most exciting games available today, Elden Ring is as vast as it is challenging. FromSoftware are revered for their enemy and level designs and they did not disappoint.

Released in late February, Elden Ring is a must-play for any Souls or Action RPG fan. Elden Ring features a vast open-world that players can traverse with a horse, a character creation system that allows for different playstyles, and numerous Legacy Dungeons that fans of older Souls titles will recognize.

The game has a steep learning curve, as is the case with all Soulsborne games. However, Elden Ring gives players unparalleled freedom when it comes to tackling the harsh and unforgiving world.

The game also features multiplayer modes, secret areas, easter eggs, and much more. Elden Ring is a game that will keep you entertained for months.

2) Civilization VI

Fans of Sid Meier’s popular turn-based strategy games will be familiar with this one. Civilization VI is the latest installment in the Civilization series that spans over 30 years. First released in 2016, Civilization VI has received numerous DLCs and quality of life improvements. The final free update for the title was rolled out in April 2021 and the series has never felt better.

The game features various civilizations and leaders from history to choose from, and each one has a unique playstyle.The basic goal of a Civilization game is to make a powerful and sustainable empire using various resources given to players.

The game has various win conditions that players can turn on or off depending on their preferences. The game also features a multiplayer as players can either team up or play against each other in classic Civilization style. The turn-based mechanic of the game may seem slow, but Civilization has always had a way of keeping players engaged.

From the thrill of discovering an ancient wonder to saving the world from climate disaster by using shrewd diplomacy, Civilization VI is a must-have for any strategy fan.

3) Forza Horizon 5

When it comes to smooth arcade racing, no one does it better than the makers of the Forza series. The visuals on the game alone warrant it a place on this list. Forza Horizon 5 is stunningly gorgeous to look at. This time, the Horizon festival is in Mexico and it looks stunning.

From Baja dirt racing to taking expensive hypercars through the many small towns littered throughout the landscape, the driving in this game is phenomenal. Every vehicle feels unique to drive and makes players want to test out each one.

Multiplayer adds a whole new depth to the game as players from around the world get together to show off their moves on track or just take a long, comforting drive throughout Mexico.

4) No Man’s Sky

There isn’t a redemption story quite like No Man’s Sky. First released in 2016, No Man’s Sky was a disaster at launch. Barely meeting expectations, the game was put to the torch. Critics and gamers alike were not satisfied with the final product and blamed the developer, Hello Games, for false advertising.

The team at Hello Games did not abandon the project after launch, instead, they buckled down and went on to fix the game and as of 2022, No Man’s Sky is a brilliant space exploration and survival game. The entire game is procedurally generated, which means that all of the renderings are completely random and not scripted.

No Man’s Sky has a vast multiplayer community, but the game is mostly played alone. You can go out on expeditions and complete missions with your friends, but the game revolves around you trying to find your way in the vast emptiness of space.

Players can make enormous bases on discovered planets, manage settlements, earn notoriety as a space pirate, manage a fleet, meet alien lifeforms, and much more. The game also has a VR mode which is entirely free if you have the hardware. All you need is a copy of the game and you are good to go.

Hello Games have been rolling out updates for the game ever since 2016 and the most recent one was on April 13. The new update features new ship classes, more missions, a brand new expedition to undertake, and a lot more quality of life improvements.

5) Inscryption

The last game on this list comes from a relatively obscure game developer, Daniel Mullins. A card battler, roguelike, escape-room, puzzle, horror game that is a cult hit. Inscryption has been described as an ode to the gaming industry.

It has references to different eras in gaming which will make any gamer chuckle in delight. Inscryption is one of those rare games that one must go in blind.

The game fascinates you along every step and is brutal in dishing out punishment to the careless. Inscryption’s story will keep you on the edge of your seat as you uncover the mysteries of this alluring card game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan