Top 5 video games to look out for in February 2022

At The Game Awards 2021, many developers revealed that February 2022 will be an important month with a number of big titles hitting the stores. Though the major window for gaming releases is considered from October to December, it seems like February will be the biggest month for gaming in 2022.

Dying Light @DyingLightGame



#DyingLight2 We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit. We wanted to clarify our recent communication about the amount of hours required to complete the game. Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit.#DyingLight2 https://t.co/tcaDKULMo8

Plenty of developers have chosen next month as ideal for dropping their latest AAA titles. New titles with delayed release dates are finally coming next month with different studios already scheduling major events for their arrival.

Top 5 upcoming games for February 2022

A lot of games already have their release dates scheduled for the first few days of February. Some of the games that are scheduled for later in February might get pushed to March due to the current situation. However, as of now, next month is expected to be a big one for gamers.

Here are the top five games coming up next month:

Horizon Forbidden West

Elden Ring

Dying Light 2

Total War: Warhammer 3

GRID Legends

From Warhammer 3 to Sifu, February is packed with new releases and here are some of the best games that are coming next month.

1) Horizon Forbidden West

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Platforms: PlayStation

Release: February 18, 2022

After the huge success of Horizon Zero Dawn, Guerrilla Games are releasing its sequel, the Horizon Forbidden West. Aloy, the main protagonist, is set to venture into the post-apocalyptic world based in the United States.

The game will be exclusively available on PlayStation and is one of the most awaited games of the year.

2) Elden Ring

Developer: FromSoftware

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PS4 and PC.

Release: February 25, 2022

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco are releasing their upcoming action RPG title, Elden Ring, next month. The game gives off a prominent Dark Souls vibe with the storyline taking place after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and scattering of its shards. In collaboration with famous novelist George R. R. Martin, it is going to be a must play for gamers.

3) Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Developer: Techland

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Release: February 4, 2022

The upcoming sequel to Dying Light is finally releasing next month and it already has over 3 million wishlists on Steam. Techland has already revealed that Dying Light 2: Stay Human will offer 500 hours of gameplay and boasts over 40,000 lines of dialog. This makes it one of the biggest releases of 2022.

4) Total War: Warhammer 3

Developer - Creative Assembly

Platform: PC

Release: February 17, 2022

Creative Assembly is set to release the third installment of its Total War: Warhammer series. The turn-based strategy game will engage players in diplomacy and battle against the factions of the Realm of Chaos. Total War: Warhammer 3 will only be available on PC.

5) GRID Legends

Developer: Electronic Arts

Platforms: S5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC

Release: February 25, 2022

EA will release its latest racing game, GRID Legends, next month. The fifth installment of the GRID series will offer over 130 tracks and will feature cities like Paris, London, Moscow and San Francisco. Inspired by Formula 1: Drive to Survive, GRID Legends will be one of the biggest games in the series.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul