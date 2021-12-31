5 best mobile games of 2021

The mobile games scene has shifted massively over the last few years with the development of new technology. Mobile games are no longer used as a source of casual fun anymore. With better technology available, mobile games keep increasing in scale and some have their professional scene.

With thousands of releases each year, it's only expected that the new mobile games will always top the market. But that is not always the case, as many mobile games stay viable for a long time. Also, players make financial and time investments in the games they love. So, it's quite natural that great mobile games will be a hit even years after their release.

These mobile games have stood the test of time

While many mobile games go down in trend, these five mobile games still dominate the market. While some titles were released recently, others have been around for a few years now. When considering the best, active player count, overall game quality and behind-the-scenes developments have all been considered.

Top 5 mobile games of 2021

5) Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Developer: Moonton

Year of Release: 2016

Mobile Legends Bang Bang has completed five years of existence and has grown over the years. The game hasn't been free of controversy as many have called for the game to be a copy of League of Legends. However, there are no doubts about the fun the game offers. It has loads of modes, active events, and various champions to choose from. It's the most successful adaptation of a MOBA game on the mobile scene so far.

4) Roblox

Developer: Roblox Corporation

Year of Release: 2006

Roblox is not just a game but an entire community of its own. It's a virtual world within which players can interact with each other, play different mini-games and do whatever they feel like. The game keeps growing even years after it was first released and has developed with the advent of better mobile phones. It features on this list based on its variety and different things it lets the player enjoy.

3) Genshin Impact

Developer: miHoYo

Release: 2020

Genshin Impact is arguably the best RPG game in the mobile games scene. Since 2020's release, Genshin Impact has been a massive critical and commercial success. It ranks on the top for revenue generation, but the game is one of the best ones ever released. It features interesting characters, a great story and a beautiful game in which it's set. Genshin Impact won the best mobile game award at The Game Awards in 2021. However, it's an extremely demanding mobile game and is popular on its PC port.

2) PUBG Mobile/BGMI

Developer: Lightspeed and Quantum

Release: 2018

A mobile adaptation of one of the most popular video games, PUBG Mobile, has taken the mobile games scene to new heights. At its core, the game is an all-out battle royale game. However, the game has expanded with different modes and players can customize the cosmetic elements with items from their collections.

BGMI is the Indian variant but has minor differences from the global version. PUBG Mobile is one of the most played mobile games globally and dominates the market.

1) Garena Free Fire

Developer: Garena International

Release: 2017

A natural competitor to PUBG Mobile, Garena Free Fire is one of the most downloaded and played mobile games. Garena Free Fire is a battle royale at its core but allows players endless customizations and fun modes to enjoy different seasonal fervors.

A more recent Free Fire MAX variant is also available to all the players all around. However, all the players still heavily played the original game and keep getting regular updates and content drops.

This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Srijan Sen