5 tips for beginners in No Man's Sky (2022)

The No Man's Sky Outlaws update has been out for a while now, with players getting the feel of the new pirate system. From the title's initial release in 2016 to the full game's release a few years back, the overall mechanics and content have surely come a long way.

With over 100 different core mechanics to go through, this article will list a few to get you up and running in the beginning part of your journey.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Best tips and tricks you can use in the early period of No Man's Sky (2022)

1) Use photo mode for resources

Photo mode in No Man's Sky (Image via Bungie)

No Man's Sky can be mesmerizing while being punishing from the get-go. However, if you ever fall in the latter case, there will be limited time before your lifeline completely runs out. At this point, you will need Oxygen and Sodium for your lifeline and hazard protection.

The best way to go about this is to pause your game not by general means but by entering your photo mode. Make sure you're not in multiplayer, which will lead you to pause the game while you're in photo mode. Move your camera accordingly and adjust the sun to navigate the resources around you.

Look for glowing spots where reds will lead you to Oxygen and yellow to Sodium. This process will help you find the resources quickly and efficiently, all while keeping the time paused for you.

2) Necessary resources

Oxygen-rich plant (Image via No Man's Sky)

When starting your journey, you will need five necessary resources to be able to keep up with survivability. These include:

Oxygen for life support.

Sodium for hazard protection.

Ferrite Dust and Di-Hydrogen to have launch fuel for starships ready.

Carbon for powering the mining gadget.

Fix your scanner as asked by the game's objective and look for symbols of resources on any planet.

Thankfully, every planet consists of the aforementioned resources, with trees holding Carbon for the most part.

3) Keep saving your progress accordingly

The saving point (Image via No Man's Sky)

Your autosave in No Man's Sky can be your manual save as well. With so many things to do in the game, players tend to forget to save their progress once after a two or three-hour session. This might lead to the loss of a session and discoveries with just a simple crash or connection loss.

To save your game, simply board your starship and exit it again. You can even create a Saving Beacon by purchasing its blueprint from the Construction Research Unit.

4) Upgrade your exosuit

Exosuit upgrade terminal (Image via No Man's Sky)

Make sure to keep upgrading your exosuit every time you're in a new system. For example, go to a space station after you warp into a different system for the first time and look for the "exosuit research" merchant. Simply interact with the panel beside him to add a slot to your exosuit.

You can even do this on an Anomaly inside a new system. Simply head up the ramp and go through a series of doors to your left. Once you're in the hub with a series of vendors and panels, the upgrade for your exosuit can be found on the vendor located far back to the left.

5) Look for Buried Technology Modules

Buried Technology Modules through the scanner (Image via Hello Games)

Once you get hold of your scanner, look for Buried Modules throughout the planet. This will grant you Salvaged Data, which is required to purchase different blueprints for structures.

Look for the "Signal" icon on any planet and head over to it. Now use your terrain manipulator to dig through to the Module. These Buried Modules can usually be found 100 feet below the marked location.

Collect enough Salvaged Data, and you will be set up for any structural blueprints useful to your base.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh