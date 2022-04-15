How to repair your Analysis Visor in No Man's Sky

Players of No Man's Sky were recently treated to the OUTLAWS update, which includes Expedition 6: The Blighted.

Gamers are able to play through this new story by selecting it from the main menu, which will start them on their new adventure. However, when they start this new journey, players will quickly find that their Analysis Visor does not seem to be working. Here is how they can fix it.

How can players repair their Analysis Visor in No Man's Sky?

Players of No Man's Sky are able to participate in Expedition Six: The Blighted, which will pit them against space pirates during the new OUTLAWS update.

Players will be able to find out the mysteries of the pirate faction, The Blighted, and find out about their mysterious treasure. In addition, players can make choices that will affect their gameplay and their world as they unravel the mystery.

Fixing the Analysis Visor in No Man's Sky

When players first start out on Expedition 6: The Blighted, they will find out that their Analysis Visor has been broken. This poses quite a problem, as the Analysis Visor is used to scan different things the player encounters, and they will be at quite a loss without the ability to do so. In addition, to progress through the first milestone, they will need to ensure that it is fixed.

Players should gather carbon to create a carbon nanotube

Players of No Man's Sky will be able to harvest Carbon in order to fix their Analysis Visor (Image via Hello Games)

Players will definitely want to get their Analysis Visor fixed quickly, and the best way to do this is to gather Carbon from the nearby area. Players should use their mining laser on the various plants around the area to harvest the carbon that they contain.

Once players have reached 50 carbon, they will be able to craft a carbon nanotube, which is the part that is needed for them to repair the Analysis Visor.

Once players fix the Analysis Visor they can continue on their journey

Players should focus on fixing their Analysis Visor early to get their expedition on track. Once they fix it, they can proceed towards completing the first milestone, The Compass.

In addition to completing the first milestone, players will need the Analysis Visor to scan many objects they encounter, leading to the necessity of having this item.

Players can select the OUTLAWS update from the main menu

Players who are looking to get started on their journey through Expedition 6: The Blighted will need to go to the main menu and scroll over to the right side to select the Community Expedition option.

Players will have limited time to complete this expedition and claim the rewards, so those interested should aim to finish the event before it goes away around the end of May.

